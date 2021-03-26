Woman busted for drink driving twice in one day

‘It is extremely disappointing that we have members of our community not only continuing to drink drive, but doing so twice in quick succession’: Police bust woman drink driving twice in one day

A WOMAN was charged with drink driving twice in one day, with several litres of alcohol believed to be destined for a remote community destroyed.

At 5.30pm Thursday police stopped a Toyota Hilux along the Stuart Highway near Pine Creek.

The 31-year-old female driver returned a positive breath test and it was found her driver's learner's licence expired in 2017.

Police found three 1L bottles of rum, a 1L bottle of whiskey, a 1L bottle of vodka and a 700ml bottle of vodka, three 1.25L bottles of alcoholic ginger beer, and 58 cans of 375mL of beer.

All the alcohol, believed to be destined for a remote community, was destroyed.

The ute was defected and all occupants were given liquor fines, with one passenger also fined for not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver was taken to Pine Creek police Station and was found to have a 0.125 blood alcohol reading.

She was given a notice to appear and said she'd arrange a relative to drive the HiLux from Pine Creek.

At 8pm the ute was stopped again along the Stuart Highway in Katherine, being driven by the same woman.

She was arrested and had a positive breath test result of 0.089.

Police charged her with two counts of driving medium range and two counts of driving unlicensed.

Detective Sergeant Ian Kennon said she was bailed to appear in Mataranka Court on April 24.

"It is extremely disappointing that we have members of our community not only continuing to drink drive, but doing so twice in quick succession showed reckless disregard for her own safety and that of other road users," he said.

"Our members will continue to tirelessly enforce the Territory's road rules for the protection of the community."

