Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Victorian woman who was caught drink-driving three times in as many days on the North Coast has been sentenced. .
A Victorian woman who was caught drink-driving three times in as many days on the North Coast has been sentenced. .
News

Woman busted drink-driving three times in three days

Liana Turner
30th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VICTORIAN woman who was visiting the North Coast has been convicted after being caught drink-driving three times within as many days.

Kiera Nelson, 29, from Seymour, was first stopped by police for a random breath test about 10.40pm on June 6 on Ewingsdale Rd, Byron Bay.

She returned a mid-range reading of 0.111 and told police she had consumed six and a half bottles of beer at a popular Byron Bay pub between 12.30pm and 10pm.

She told officers she ate "cruskits with cream cheese and eight salmon fish cakes with vegetables" while drinking, court documents said.

She was charged with mid-range drink-driving and her visiting driver privileges were immediately suspended.

But she couldn't resist getting back behind the wheel.

Two days later, about 6.45am on June 8, police stopped Nelson on Villiers St in Grafton.

She told police she had been at a barbecue in Byron Bay the previous day and consumed six Bundaberg rums between 2pm and 11pm.

She returned a reading of 0.043 and police charged her with driving while suspended and special range drink-driving.

According to court documents, Nelson told police she was a member of the Australian Defence Force but declined to give any further details.

Suspended drivers are subject to "special range" drink-driving rules, so they're committing an offence if there is any alcohol in their system.

But the message still hadn't sunk in.

At 8.10 the same day, still in Grafton, police pulled her over again.

This time, she returned a reading of 0.032.

She was again charged with driving while suspended and special range drink-driving.

Before Byron Bay Local Court on Monday, she was convicted of all offences.

She was fined $1750 and will be disqualified from driving for at least six months.

byron bay byron bay local court drink-driving grafton northern rivers crime suspended driver
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Actor, entrepreneur launches global streaming service

        premium_icon Actor, entrepreneur launches global streaming service

        News THE Ballina resident said his new service will focus on home, architecture, design, lifestyle and outdoor living content.

        Ballina restaurant workers wear masks to serve diners

        premium_icon Ballina restaurant workers wear masks to serve diners

        News THE owners said they wanted to “do our part” to control the virus.

        $190M idea to reuse sewer water on the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon $190M idea to reuse sewer water on the Northern Rivers

        News Reclaiming water in the Ballina, Byron and Lismore areas examined

        Hotel’s multi-million dollar sale to mystery buyer

        premium_icon Hotel’s multi-million dollar sale to mystery buyer

        News Lismore watering hole sold to a mystery buyer with deep pockets