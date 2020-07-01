Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
COURT: A woman breached her police protection notice by sending threatening texts to her partner while she was in labour. Picture: iStock
COURT: A woman breached her police protection notice by sending threatening texts to her partner while she was in labour. Picture: iStock
Crime

Mum-to-be breaches protection order while giving birth

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
1st Jul 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE woman sent threatening texts to her partner because she was in labour and her partner was not there, a court was told.

The woman, 31, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to contravening a police protection notice.

The court heard the woman sent multiple threatening text messages and Facebook messages to the aggrieved.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said the reason his client sent the texts was she was in an 18 hour labour and was having difficulty giving birth.

Mr Pepito said she had been "been sending texts out of frustration" as the man was supposed to be with her during the labour.

No conviction was recorded.

gladstonecourt gladstone magistartes court police protection order
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Only 7500 people allowed at Bluesfest 2021 (so far)

        premium_icon Only 7500 people allowed at Bluesfest 2021 (so far)

        News THE first artist announcement for next year’s event will be unveiled on June 8.

        Bust out the popcorn, cinemas are reopening

        premium_icon Bust out the popcorn, cinemas are reopening

        News ONE local cinema has been busy preparing the choc-tops and big screens, plus...

        Funding to help Wardell, Lennox Head after bushfires

        premium_icon Funding to help Wardell, Lennox Head after bushfires

        News BALLINA Shire Council is using a federal government grant to help repair land...

        Health boss urges people to avoid going to Victoria

        premium_icon Health boss urges people to avoid going to Victoria

        News ”WE CERTAINLY don’t want to have what’s happening in parts of Victoria being...