Fresh twist in Burgess scandal

South Sydney's Sam Burgess fronts the media after allegations were made of Sam exposing himself on social media, at Redfern Oval, Sydney. Picture: Brett Costello

THE woman caught up in South Sydney's sexting scandal has refused to be formally interviewed by the club as the NRL ramps up its investigation.

The 23-year-old, who is currently on holiday in South Africa, was reportedly approached on Monday to shed further light on the scandal but declined. Fairfax media's Andrew Webster reported "there is belief" within the Redfern club that her refusal to answer questions means she's withdrawn her complaint.

Rabbitohs forward Sam Burgess, who came under heavy fire as the skipper of the club, insisted he "wasn't hiding" from the scandal but revealed it had taken a toll on his young family.

"I'm not angry. What hurts me the most is seeing my wife upset about what's out there," he told reporters in a tense press conference at the Rabbitohs' Redfern training headquarters ahead of their blockbuster preliminary final against the Roosters.

"I am happy for the truth to come out," he said. "That's going to be my answer to the majority of your questions.

"I'm not running away or hiding. I'm here to tell you there is an inquiry going on and until (it is completed) I can't talk about it.

"I'm completely happy to be going through the process. I've been open and honest with everything. Hopefully, it's resolved quickly," he said.

Younger brothers and fellow Souths forwards George and Tom Burgess admitted their older sibling had "made a mistake" but remained adamant the scandal wouldn't get in the way of the Rabbitohs' second premiership in four years.

"He's experienced enough to block it out. He's used to it. He's been criticised before, so obviously you've just got to work through it. He'll be ready to play," brother George told AAP on Monday.

"Sam's great. He's pulled up good after the game. We're at the best time of the year, so he's excited about playing in a prelim with his team. That's all there is to say really."

It is the second time in as many weeks the governing body has been forced to address off-field issues, beginning with Canterbury's Mad Monday antics, which resulted in a $250,000 fine.

In 2016, former Sydney Roosters player Mitchell Pearce was banned for eight matches and fined $125,000 for simulating sex with a dog on video.

In the same year, Parramatta star Corey Norman was also rubbed out for eight matches and fined $20,000 for a slew of off-field misdemeanours, including his role in a sex tape.

Norman was also punished for drug possession and consorting with known criminals.

The scandal hit the Souths at the worst possible time.

- with AAP