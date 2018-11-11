Menu
The arrest was made this afternoon following a complex investigation.
Police arrest woman over strawberry contamination

11th Nov 2018 5:30 PM

A WOMAN has been arrested over the alleged contamination of strawberries in Queensland.

Punnets of strawberries were discovered to be contaminated with needles in September. The public was notified of the safety risk.

The Queensland Police Service made the arrest this afternoon following a complex investigation.

Police said they coordinated a national investigative response with multiple government, law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

Officers from the State Crime Command made up the police taskforce that coordinated the investigation together with detectives in a number of police districts in Queensland.

Following an extensive investigation, police arrested a 50-year-old woman.

Police said it is expected she will charged this evening and appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

