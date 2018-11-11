Police arrest woman over strawberry contamination

The arrest was made this afternoon following a complex investigation.

The arrest was made this afternoon following a complex investigation.

A WOMAN has been arrested over the alleged contamination of strawberries in Queensland.

Punnets of strawberries were discovered to be contaminated with needles in September. The public was notified of the safety risk.

Police said they coordinated a national investigative response with multiple government, law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

Officers from the State Crime Command made up the police taskforce that coordinated the investigation together with detectives in a number of police districts in Queensland.

Following an extensive investigation, police arrested a 50-year-old woman.

Police said it is expected she will charged this evening and appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Investigations are continuing.

The public was notified of a safety risk on September 12

