Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter landed on Wooli Oval on Saturday morning to transport a woman who had fallen from rocks 5kms south of the village.

THE Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter stretcher winched a 54-year-old woman from a remote beach approx. 5km south of Wooli on Saturday morning after she fell from ocean rocks in Yuraygir National Park.

South Grafton Fire & Rescue was also tasked to Wooli to assist with rescue and the patient was flown to Coffs Harbour hospital in a stable condition with a suspected broken ankle.