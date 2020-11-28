Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

The biggest myths of the 2019 bushfires busted
News

Woman accused of shocking COVID fraud

Ellen Ransley
by
28th Nov 2020 9:17 AM

A woman has been charged with 16 counts of fraud after she received more than $104,000 in COVID-19 and bushfire government assistance grants in the NSW Hunter Region.

Police will allege the 31-year-old Aberdare woman "fraudulently applied" for 34 bushfire and COVID-19 government grants between March 12 and September 13.

In total she was granted 11, to the sum of $104,000, police allege.

It's further alleged the woman tried to obtain an additional $258,000 in grants which she "was not entitled to".

She was arrested at her home at 1.20pm on Friday, and later charged with 16 counts of dishonestly obtain financial benefit by deception.

She was refused bail and will appear in Newcastle Local Court on Saturday.

Originally published as Woman accused of shocking COVID fraud

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks fraud

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COUNCIL WRAP: New Ballina SES HQ gets the green light

        Premium Content COUNCIL WRAP: New Ballina SES HQ gets the green light

        News COUNCILLORS also discussed CCTV cameras al Lake Ainsworth and the future of a pedestrian crossing.

        Take the pressure down, saga over leaky pipes continues

        Premium Content Take the pressure down, saga over leaky pipes continues

        News ONE council agreed on a pilot plan to check on specific areas, but what are other...

        Confusing road name an ‘accident waiting to happen’

        Premium Content Confusing road name an ‘accident waiting to happen’

        News BYRON Shire Council has reconsidered a request to rename a problematic street.

        Region’s ‘shining star’ idea to plan natural burial ground

        Premium Content Region’s ‘shining star’ idea to plan natural burial ground

        News COUNCILLORS hope to transform “an unused, unloved piece of land” into something...