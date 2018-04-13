Menu
Login
Sonia Leigh-Anne Parkinson, 42, of Biggenden, with her lawyer John Willett outside Maryborough Magistrates Court.
Sonia Leigh-Anne Parkinson, 42, of Biggenden, with her lawyer John Willett outside Maryborough Magistrates Court. Annie Perets
Crime

Woman accused of gatecrashing Zumba class, beating up instructor

Annie Perets
by
8th Dec 2017 8:36 AM | Updated: 8:40 AM

A WOMAN is accused of gatecrashing a Zumba class and violently attacking the instructor.

Sonia Leigh-Anne Parkinson faced Maryborough Magistrates Court this week charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court heard that Ms Parkinson entered a hall in Biggenden where a Zumba class was taking place and got on stage to confront the instructor.

Police Prosecutor Michael Quirk said the pair "wrestled" while dance participants watched on.

Sonia Leigh-Anne Parkinson, 42, of Biggenden, outside Maryborough Magistrates Court.
Sonia Leigh-Anne Parkinson, 42, of Biggenden, outside Maryborough Magistrates Court. Annie Perets

The 42-year-old woman yelled at Magistrate John Smith when he commented that she had anger issues.

"I watched her face as the facts were read out," Mr Smith said.

"She's got a problem and it's one with anger management."

Ms Parkinson loudly said: "No your honour, I don't agree with that."

No plea was entered. Her defence lawyer John Willett used the appearance to request a brief of evidence.

The Biggenden woman is on bail.

Related Items

editors picks fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    The new rules you need to know if you use e-cigarettes

    The new rules you need to know if you use e-cigarettes

    News THE Health Minister has announced new regulations, which come into effect in July.

    IN DEMAND: Second screening for Simon Baker film

    IN DEMAND: Second screening for Simon Baker film

    Movies Ballina Fair Cinema will host another screening of Breath

    What to think about before going guarantor

    What to think about before going guarantor

    Opinion Going guarantor for someone can be risky at the best of times.

    Metre-long 'shark' lurking in Ballina swimming spot

    Metre-long 'shark' lurking in Ballina swimming spot

    News Don't panic if you see a dorsal fin at this popular swimming spot

    Local Partners