Great grandmother sues for $500k over crash

Pam Williams and her husband, Fred’s lives changed in a split second following a crash in Maryborough in 2018. The couple has launched a massive civil lawsuit to help them cover ongoing medical and rehabilitation expenses. Photo: Alistair Brightman

AN ELDERLY woman left with life-changing injuries is seeking more the $500,000 in damages after an alleged car crash.

Pacific Haven resident Pam Williams and her husband Fred launched a massive civil lawsuit, seeking compensation for damages caused by an alleged smash at the intersection of Kent St and Russell St in Maryborough on July 25, 2018.

The couple was returning home after going out for lunch to celebrate Fred's birthday.

Pam suffered two fractured bones in her neck and three broken ribs.

Lawyers for the 79-year-old will allege the driver of a Mazda CX-3 failed to give way at the intersection and T-boned the Williams' Holden Commodore.

Papers filed by Shine Lawyers at the Maryborough District Court Registry, and seen by the Chronicle, claim the driver of the Mazda allegedly failed to slow down and give way to the Holden at a give way sign.

Pam said the experience was terrifying.

"I thought I was going to die," the great-grandmother said.

"I could feel the air being pushed out of my lungs as I slipped in and out of consciousness."

The alleged crash changed the couple's lives forever in a matter of seconds.

"We used to hook up the caravan and go on holidays all the time but we haven't done so in nearly two years," Fred said.

"We are becoming more isolated within the four walls of our home."

While she is mobile, Pam no longer attends arts and crafts classes in Howard and if it was not for social media, she would hardly ever interact with other people.

The couple said they also had to make alterations to their bathroom and bedroom to assist Pam perform everyday tasks.

"We are not in this for the money. We just want to be able to look after ourselves," Fred said.

Pam is also reliant on daily pain medication.

She wanted to use her story to raise awareness around road safety.

"Your life can change in the blink of an eye. Whether you are young or old, it is so important for people to realise that," she said.