Menu
Login
Dating

Crazy sex life of 21yo dating grandad

by Becky Pemberton
25th Mar 2019 12:11 PM

A 21-year-old woman says she has sex with her 74-year-old fiance every day - and that he never needs Viagra.

Milijana Bogdanovic and older partner Milojko "Mikan" Bozic have stunned neighbours in their village in Serbia, with their unconventional relationship.

Milojko is a grandad who underwent heart surgery in December but even that has not stopped the unlikely couple planning for the future, T he Sun reports.

The lovebirds, who have a 53-year age gap, are organising their wedding for September 7 and hope to start a family.

Milijana said: "We have sex almost every day, I don't see what is strange with that. But since Mikan had his heart operation, I have to go easy on him in bed.

"But he is like a young man when it comes to sex, he doesn't need Viagra.

"Although, I don't know much about younger men, as I've always been with men older than me."

Milijana added that it was Milojko's looks which attracted him to her, saying: "I don't like young guys, I've liked older men since forever.

"For his years, he looks perfect. I don't care what other people think and say. I've known Mikan all my life, my neighbours and I used to help him when he was sick, that's when our love was born."

She said her only sadness was that her parents were disappointed with her choice as she had always enjoyed their support.

Milojko has three children, aged 40, 35 and 30, from his first marriage, and two grandchildren, aged 13 and 11.

He said his relationship with Milijana had come as a surprise to him as he had never expected to find love again at his age.

Milojko said: "I was attracted to her kindness and beauty. Who doesn't like younger? It's more sexy of course, kissing and everything else.

"I've known her since she was little, but I hadn't thought of anything like that. When she was growing up we spent time together but nothing more."

The couple will have to marry in a registry office as the local church does not marry couples with an age gap of over 15 years.

 

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

dating editors picks fiance relationships sex life viagra

Top Stories

    ‘Horror movie’: Man’s fight to stay alive

    ‘Horror movie’: Man’s fight to stay alive

    News Schoolteacher Sam Edwardes had a piece of flesh the size of a football chomped from his leg while surfing. This is how he survived.

    Police catch drink driver seven times over the limit

    Police catch drink driver seven times over the limit

    Crime Queensland man blows seven times the legal limit in Tweed

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    News Cameron Insterstate speaks out after alleged pursuit

    Your vote will shine a light on important cause

    Your vote will shine a light on important cause

    News Heartfelt House CEO up for major award