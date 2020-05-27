Menu
The scene of a fatal traffic crash between a truck and car at Black River on Thursday night. PICTURE: Craig Warhurst
Woman, 20, killed in Bruce Highway truck and car collision

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
27th May 2020 5:09 AM
A woman, 20, was killed in a collision between a car and truck on the Bruce Highway near Black River about 8.40pm last night.

It is understood the driver of the truck was assessed for minor injuries at the scene and taken to Townsville University Hospital.

The woman was the driver and sole occupant of the car.

Both lanes of the Bruce Highway have been closed for several hours as emergency services continue to work at the scene. Traffic diversion are being put in place.

The section of Bruce Highway at Black River has previously claimed three lives across a six-month period, including that of Bluewater teenager Kurt Philpots who was killed in a head-on collision in December last year.

 

EARLIER

A truck and car have collided on the Bruce Highway

Emergency crews are rushing to the scene near Black River Bridge, with reports emerging that both vehicles are on fire.

The Bruce Highway at the scene is being closed. Traffic diversions are being put in place.

Originally published as Woman, 20, killed in truck and car collision on Bruce Highway

