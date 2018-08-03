Menu
SPOTTED: A witness allegedly sighted a yowie 15-20km north of Roma. INSET: The witness's sketch of the mysterious creature had Facebook divided.
Witness reports yowie sighting north of Roma

Joshua Macree
by
3rd Aug 2018 3:33 PM

YOWIE enthusiasts in the southwest have been buoyed by news of a sighting of the mysterious beast 15-20km north of Roma.

According to the Australian Yowie Research Facebook page, the notoriously camera-shy creature was seen on Monday after a female driver on the Carnarvon Highway noticed what appeared to be a large rock on the side of the road.

As the witness approached the area, the 'rock' then stood up on two legs and revealed itself to be five-foot tall and covered in auburn red hair.

 

The witness's sketch of the mysterious creature had Facebook divided. Contributed

Following the incident, the witness drew a sketch of the creature which she posted on Facebook, drawing a mixed response.

Viki Brown said her late grandfather "had seen one when he was a boy in Kingaroy" and that his description resembled the sketch.

Other users suggested it might have been a man dressed in camouflage or even Bigfoot.

