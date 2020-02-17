Dion Zanetti (back) died in a crash at Ayr on February 17. Photo: Facebook

The partner of a 23-year-old Mount Louisa man killed when his car hit a pole early this morning has shared a heartbreaking tribute to her "superhero".

Dion Zanetti died after crashing his car into a power pole when driving along Beach Road in Ayr just after midnight this morning.

According to LinkedIn, Mr Zanetti was a former James Cook University IT student.

His partner, Bree White, this afternoon paid tribute to Mr Zanetti, who she described as her best friend.

"I will forever be grateful for the time we spent together, how much you taught me and how amazing you were with (my daughter) Mackenzie," Bree wrote on her Facebook page.

"All our silly moments to our random holiday getaways I will forever cherish.

"You loved so much and you were passionate about everything you did.

Dion Zanetti, 23, died in a crash at Ayr on February 17. Photo: Facebook

Dion Zanetti, 23, died in a crash at Ayr on February 17. Pictured with partner Bree White. Photo: Facebook

"You were always by my side every step of the way and I know you still will be in spirit.

"Words can't express the heartache I'm feeling right now, losing you is something I never thought would happen but within a blink of an eye, our entire lives changed."

She continued:

"I hope you're dancing with the angels and looking down on Mackenzie, myself and everyone else you love.

"You'll always be my superhero and I will always love you forever and a day. I love you more than you'll ever know.

"I know myself and Mackenzie have one of the most beautiful, kind loving guardian angels ever.

"Rest Easy My Bestfriend, My Love, My Forever.

"Dion Joseph Zanetti.

"23 years young.

"24/08/96 - 17/02/20."

The scene of the crash where a 23-year-old Mount Louisa man died on Beach Road near Lilliesmere Court, Ayr.

Police are investigating what caused the fatal crash.