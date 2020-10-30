Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Annastacia Palaszczuk’s decision to keep borders shut to Sydneysiders and Victorians has outraged Flight Centre CEO Graham Turner.
Annastacia Palaszczuk’s decision to keep borders shut to Sydneysiders and Victorians has outraged Flight Centre CEO Graham Turner.
Politics

‘With luck, they’ll lose’: Travel boss outraged over border

by Hayden Johnson
30th Oct 2020 1:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Flight Centre CEO Graham 'Skroo' Turner said the Premier's decision to delay the border opening would cost livelihoods, and he hopes it results in Labor losing the election.

"I think she's misjudging this and I think it will cost them some votes," he said.

"With a bit of luck they'll lose the election and the borders will open.

"You can fool some of the people some of the time but you can't fool them all, all of the time."

Flight Centre CEO Graham Turner. Picture: Liam Kidston.
Flight Centre CEO Graham Turner. Picture: Liam Kidston.

Mr Turner said the decision would keep 5 million people out of Queensland and cost the state "a lot of money".

"There's no science or rationale behind it, it's political and unfortunately it damages a lot of Queenslanders' incomes," he said.

The Flight Centre boss confirmed he spoke to LNP Leader Deb Frecklington about the borders several weeks ago but would not reveal if she promised to open them if elected.

"I'm not in the position where people promise me things but it's no secret they want them open," he said.

Originally published as 'With luck, they'll lose': Skroo slams border move

border ban coronavirus queensland election 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘It’s just so tragic’: Mum’s fight to get son medical help

        Premium Content ‘It’s just so tragic’: Mum’s fight to get son medical help

        News A NORTH Coast family is facing bills of more than $150,000 just to get health care Australians take for granted.

        LUCKY TO BE ALIVE: Man almost crushed by falling branch

        Premium Content LUCKY TO BE ALIVE: Man almost crushed by falling branch

        News The tree branch fell during a storm yesterday afternoon

        PHOTOS: Fierce storm leaves trail of destruction

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Fierce storm leaves trail of destruction

        News Did your place get smashed during the wild weather?

        ‘Big innovation’: Plans for $20M bioenergy plant

        Premium Content ‘Big innovation’: Plans for $20M bioenergy plant

        Environment The facility would be the first of its kind in Australia