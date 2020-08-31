With $80m invested, MP urges public to seek mental health help

Nationals MP Geoff Geoff Provest has urged people to seek help for their mental health. Picture by Luke Marsden.

TWEED MP Geoff Provest has encouraged teenagers and members of the wider community to reach out the available mental health services if they need it during the coronavirus pandemic.

The NSW Government has invested $80 million in mental health programs in response to the pandemic.

In addition, the state government has provided $34.6 million over four years to Beyond Blue, Black Dog Institute, Lifeline and Kids Helpline.

Mr Provest said that it was important to know people can access these services and do not have to struggle alone.

“Mental health support is available,” Mr Provest said.

“We do not want our young people or anyone else to think they won’t get the help they need if they ask for it.

“Every teenager should know the dangers of drinking and driving, every teenager is taught speeding kills, and every teenager should know where and how they can access free mental health services.

“There are specialist counsellors in schools and resources available for teachers and families.

“There are specialist community youth services and Headspace.

“No young person needs to feel like they have nowhere to turn when they are really struggling.”

Minister for Mental Health, Regional Youth and Women Bronnie Taylor said making sure students have access to health and wellbeing supports was crucial.

“Young people are experiencing extraordinary pressures right now, so it is understandable that they may be feeling stressed or unhappy and having higher levels of anxiety, which is why we’re making sure students are well-supported,” Mrs Taylor said.

“This is about making it easier for students to get a helping hand on the spot when they are doing it tough, and that they know where to go to get additional specialist mental health

and wellbeing support when they need it.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 or Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467 or NSW Mental Health Line 1800 011 511.