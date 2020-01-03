Wish for a supermarket is still on the grocery list

WAITING FOR A SUPERMARKET: Ballina Heights residents are still wishing for a supermarket.

BALLINA Heights residents' wish for a supermarket still hasn't been checked off the grocery list.

Senior vice-president of the Cumbalum Residents Association Inc, Alan Veacock, said a supermarket for the estate, which was established in the early 2000s, was a priority item on the association's wish list.

They were teased by a Development Application lodged by Woolworths in 2015, but that application was later withdrawn.

And now a furphy has been circulating that negotiations were taking place with other supermarkets to build in the estate.

That would save a trip to Aldi, which is the closest supermarket to Ballina Heights, for a carton of milk.

However, that's a trip the residents will have to continue to make for now.

Ballina Shire Council's director of planning and environmental health, Matthew Wood, said the council had written to the private owners of the commercially zoned land in the estate to ask what their intentions were with the land.

While he admitted that "residents would love a supermarket", that was not a decision of council.

He said councillors asked for a report on the commercially zoned land in the estate in June last year.

From that, council staff wrote to the two owners of that land to seek advice on what their intentions were for the land.

Mr Wood said this was more about council, as the planning authority, seeing what it could do to facilitate action on the land.

However, that doesn't guarantee a supermarket would be built -- it could be other commercial ventures.

So far, one of the land owners has responded to council.

Mr Wood said once both owners had responded, staff would prepare a report for council which was likely to go to the February or March meeting.