Winx sure to notch up milestone

Larry Cassidy took Patriotic Rose on to win Stockland Caloundra Maiden Plate 1600m at Corbould Park on Sunday. Warren Lynam

HORSE RACING: With Winx in the field, some of the finest gallopers in the country will only be jumping to contest second place during the group one Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes, according to jockey Larry Cassidy.

Winx will hit the Royal Randwick track this Saturday seeking to equal Black Caviar's 25-race winning streak during day two of the championships.

Unsurprisingly, Cassidy expected the mare to be a clear winner.

He knows a thing or two about the thoroughbred too, having been in the saddle when the remarkable streak first began at Caloundra in the Sunshine Coast Guineas in May, 2015.

He knew there was something special about the horse following that race and has watched Winx carve her way into the history books ever since.

"She is just phenomenal and fantastic for racing and it's fantastic to have been a very small part of her racing history,” he said.

"No one would ever expect that (her success), but I knew I'd ridden something special that day.”

Winx and her jockey Hugh Bowman both passed fitness tests during an exhibition gallop at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

Cassidy said the champion mare's form and ability would be hard to top this Saturday with her record-equalling attempt looking promising.

"Her form says it all, all she has to do is jump out of the gates (to win),” he said.

Cassidy was also in fine form himself at Corbould Park on Sunday, pushing Patriotic Rose across the line first during the 1600m Stockland Caloundra Maiden Plate.

He is a regular at the Sunshine Coast Turf Club and was glad to bag the win.

"She (Patriotic Rose) went really well and I got a beautiful run through the race following the stable mate and shaved ground on the home turn to run up behind the leaders (and take the win),” he said.

"I thought it was a good gutsy win.”