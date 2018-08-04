Menu
Login
Ruby Bushell laps up the winter sunshine with Louis the Spoodle at Coolum. Picture: Lachie Millard
Ruby Bushell laps up the winter sunshine with Louis the Spoodle at Coolum. Picture: Lachie Millard
Environment

Winter takes a hike as temperatures soar

by Jacob Miley
3rd Aug 2018 10:00 PM

PREPARE for a warm weekend as winter takes a three-day hiatus in some parts of southeast Queensland.

A north-westerly airflow is moving towards the region, bringing warmer temperatures, according to the weather bureau.

"The air has been coming down from the inland and ­further north for a little while, and that's allowed the heat to build up a bit," Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Crock said.

Brisbane is expected to reach a top of 26C today - up from the August average of 23.3C - while Sunday will be even warmer with a top of 27C.

Temperatures are expected to soar in Ipswich, with the ­inland town to reach 28C today and 29C on Sunday.

The warmer conditions are expected to stick around until Monday.

Ruby Bushell, 18, from Brisbane, is a self-proclaimed "summer person" and will soak up the sun this weekend.

"I love to get my tan on," Ms Bushell said.

editors picks heat weather winter

Top Stories

    Three times the Elvis appeal

    Three times the Elvis appeal

    Whats On ELVIS - An American Trilogy show is coming to the Northern Rivers.

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Movies Alliance Francaise Cote du Nord has unveiled this year's program

    A beauty, a beast and some singing cutlery sought

    A beauty, a beast and some singing cutlery sought

    Whats On Ballina Players is auditioning for Beauty and the Beast

    POW! Superheroes unite for special fundraiser

    POW! Superheroes unite for special fundraiser

    Community Rugby club encourages kids (and big kids) to get dressed up

    Local Partners