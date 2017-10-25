WINNERS: Who took a Dolphin Award this year

HAPPY: Lismore band Monkey and the Fish won Best Album at this year's Dolphin Awards.

A TOTAL of 20 NCEIA Dolphin Awards were given away this year after one of the 19 categories had two winners.

The Country category could not be decided and the winning trophy went to artists from Yamba and Goonellabah.

Four winners were from the Ballina Shire, two from Byron Shire, four from the Lismore LGA, three from the Tweed area and two from Yamba.

The winners are:

Instrumental: Neon Inferno - Speed Dealers (Tweed)

Jazz: Kellie Knight - Flying (Byron Bay)

Adult Contemporary: Matt and Tanya Fisher - When Its Cold Outside (Yamba)

Folk: Pat Tierney - Spirit Of The Land (Ballina)

Protest / Environmental: Kellie Knight - Refugee (Byron Bay)

Urban / Hip Hop / Funk: The Fortunate Souls - Tomorrow (Ballina)

Electronic Music: PeterSea and Alex Van Ratingen - Calling (Byron Bay)

Byron Bay musicians PeterSea and Alex Van Ratingen. CONTRIBUTED

Pop: The Rochelle Lees Band - I Should Have Told You (Tweed)

Music Video: Mick Mchugh - Not in Kansas anymore (Ballina)

Rock: Matt and Tanya Fisher - R-O-C-K (Yamba)

Alternative / Indie: Josh Lee Hamilton - No Fun (Ballina)

Lennox Head artist Josh Lee Hamilton. CONTRIBUTED

Country: Brendan Smoother - Behind The Seen (Lismore) and also Doot - It Aint Far To Fall (Yamba)

Production: Monkey and the Fish - Smell Of Rain (Lismore)

Male Vocal (Steve Gilpin Memorial Award): Matty Rogers - Movin' On (Tweed)

Female Vocal: Serinna Moon - Love You I Do (Lismore)

Youth: Maple - Everlasting (Lismore)

Finalists from Tweed Battle of the Bands Heat Two, Bridget and Monica Brandolini from Maple Contributed

Songwriter of the Year: Josh Lee Hamilton - Soul Breaks (Ballina)

Song of the Year: Maple - Everlasting (Lismore)

Album of the Year: Monkey and the Fish - A Place Of Hope (Lismore)

The North Coast Entertainment Industry Association (NCEIA) was formed in 1991 by a number of enthusiastic musicians with the goal of promoting and celebrating the region's rich music and performing arts industry.

The NCEIA Dolphin Music Awards are open to all original recording artists, songwriters and composers and video producers, both amateur and professional, living in the (02) 66 telephone area code.

The 2017 NCEIA Dolphin Awards ceremony was held at the Ballina RSL Club last night.

For details visit nceia.org.au.