The NSW venue with the best schnitty

A small restaurant in Darlinghurst has taken out the top spot in this year’s “Best Schnitty” awards.

A small restaurant in Darlinghurst has taken out the top spot in this year’s “Best Schnitty” awards.

When it comes to a quality chicken schnitzel, there's one Sydney restaurant that's made it to the top of the pecking order.

The much loved inner-city institution Una's has been serving its famous chicken schnitzels since 1970 - encompassing a mix of traditional recipes from Austria, Germany and Switzerland.

And what the locals might have known for years has finally been confirmed - their serving of crumbed chicken goodness is officially the best in NSW.

Poppy Senes 12, with her grandma Inge Senes at Una's in Darlinghurst which has been awarded NSW best schnitzel by Wotif. Picture: Tim Hunter.

The venue has been named the winner of the "Best Schnitty" award in Wotif's Uniquely Aussie Awards today.

It beat out a range of other venues to take the crown including the Seaview Tavern in Woolgoolga, the North Wollongong Hotel and Settlers Inn at Port Macquarie.

Applicants were judged on "crispiness of the crumb" and "crunch of the schnitty", with the accompanying chips also "a deal breaker".

"The thousands of votes received this year made clear that every Aussie knows a local gem worthy of the spotlight," Wotif managing director Daniel Finch said.

"What 2020 has highlighted is the incredible local hospitality available in their own backyard."

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS:

Sexy, revealing bikini trend is here to stay

Sydney's hipster paradise world's tenth coolest neighbourhood

Cosmo's Midnight lead summer playlist of new music

As well as a schnitty - and a schooner - visitors to Una's can enjoy a classic apple strudel, Dutch beef croquette or Hungarian goulash.

Owner Pieter van Rijn said he was thrilled to be the recipient of this year's award.

"It's very exciting that we have won the award this year and also very unexpected" he said.

The Chicken Schnitzel at Una's in Darlinghurst. Picture: Tim Hunter.

"Of course we think our schnitzels are the best but is very reaffirming that the public do too."

Inge Senes, originally from Hungary, is a regular at Una's.

The Daily Telegraph caught her in the act shortly after the announcement, enjoying lunch with her granddaughter Poppy.

"We've come here so many times over the years, its great traditional food, the service is always good and the food is fast," she said.

Asked if the schnitzel was worthy of the crown, 12-year-old Poppy said that "usually grandmas is the best but this one was just too good".

Una's has a warm traditional European atmosphere, where diners can enjoy freshly baked apple strudel, Dutch beef croquettes or Hungarian goulash whilst enjoying a refreshing imported beer.

With a cosy and laidback environment, it's perfect for a quick lunch or family dinner.

Other venues in NSW that won awards include Bangalow Markets for Best Markets, Coffs Harbour's The Big Banana for Best Big Thing, Heathcote Fish & Chips for Best Potato Scallop, Clovelly Bowls Club for Best Bowls and BIG4 Batemans Bay Beach Resort for Best Holiday Park.

The North Wollongong Hotel was a runner up in the best schnitzel competition.

Originally published as Winner winner chicken dinner: the NSW venue with the best schnitty