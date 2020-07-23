Winner and losers: $100,000 donated by Ballina council

BALLINA Shire council has confirmed around $100,000 worth of donations to community organisations and capital works for sports groups for this financial year.

The decision, taken at this week’s council meeting, includes more than $77,000 for community and arts groups, and more than $22,000 for sports groups.

While some got the full amount required and others received nothing, many organisations were only met half way.

The full list of donations was:

Capital Works for Sports

• Northern Rivers Dirty Wheels Mountain Bike Club: Improvements to mountain bike tracks. 10,000 requested and full amount approved.

Ballina Croquet Inc: Costs relocation and formation of a regional croquet centre at Cawarra Park. $5000 requested and $0 approved. Council advised that “confirmation as to the preferred site is required prior to considering this request.”

Ballina Hockey Club: Installation of electricity at the club $10,764 requested and $10,000 approved (maximum allowed).

Alstonville Croquet Club Inc: Purchase of a rainwater tank for the club: $945 requested, full amount approved.

Wardell and District Tennis Club Inc: Replace lights at the club: $2000 requested and full amount approved. Council will be undertaking these works.

Community Donations – Financial Assistance Program

Women in Super Mother’s Day Classic: Purchase new banners for event: $1600 requested and $800 approved.

Ballina Hospital Auxiliary: Venue hire and promotion of the Annual Craft Show (Ballina Jockey Club): $2500 requested and $1200 approved.

Lennox Arts Board Inc: Venue hire at Lennox Community Centre for cultural events throughout the year. $3600 requested and $1800 approved.

Lennox Head Playgroup: Venue hire at Lennox Head Community Centre for playgroup meetings and incidentals. $3380 requested and $1700 approved.

Cancer Council NSW: Venue hire at Kentwell Community Centre for cancer support group

meetings. $1101 requested and $550 approved.

Ballina RSL Lighthouse Day Club: Venue hire at Richmond Room for meetings. $2408 requested and $1200 approved.

Lions Club of Ballina Inc (Lioness Club Ballina Kings): Venue hire at Richmond Room for

meetings. $2,915 requested and full amount approved.

Lennox Head Residents’ Association Inc (Heritage Committee): Venue hire at Lennox Head Community Centre meetings. $700 requested and $350 approved.

Lismore Symphony Orchestra: Venue hire at Lennox Head Community Centre for ‘Proms by the Beach’ event. $5196 requested and $740 approved.

Lifeball: Venue hire BISC and purchase of new equipment. $2500 requested and $1750 approved.

Dancing in the Dark (Rob Mackerras): Venue hire at Lennox Head Community Centre and Alstonville Leisure and Entertainment Centre for classes. $3141 requested and $0 approved.

Alstonville Plateau Physical Culture: Venue hire at Alstonville Leisure and Entertainment Centre for classes: $5520 requested and $0 approved.

Lennox Head Residents Assoc Inc: Venue hire at CWA Lennox Head for

meetings and purchase a new computer. Requested venue hire $261 and extra $1901. $261 approved.

Lennox Head Residents Assoc Inc (Boomerang Bags Commitee): Venue hire at CWA Hall Lennox Head plus sewing machine maintenance. Requested $300 for machine maintenance and $1100 for venue hire. $450 approved.

Lions Club of Lennox Head: Costs associated with fundraising for charity groups. $1765 requested and $900 approved.

Ballina Jet Boat Surf Rescue Inc: Consumables for rescue vehicles. $3000 requested and full amount approved.

Ballina Jet Boat Surf Rescue Inc: Insurance and renewals for rescue vehicles. $7000 requested and full amount approved.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter: Purchase shipping container for storage. $1000 requested and $0 approved.

Ballina Schools Historical Society: Costs associated with launching the school’s new museum: $1000 requested and $0 approved.

Cerebral Palsy Alliance – Alstonville: Purchase equipment and resources. $4114 requested and $0 approved.

East Ballina Lions Club Inc: Provide portable toilets for the Canal Road market site. $5000 requested and $3500 approved.

Tintenbar School of Arts Inc: Painting the new veranda extension at the Tintenbar Community Hall. $7381 requested and $4000 approved.

Lennox Head Landcare: Provide heavy duty mower and whipper snipper. $400 requested and full amount approved.

Wardell Recreation Ground: Management Purchase new zero turn mower (petrol) $21,500, Granting subject to report. Council is considering whether it should take over management of this facility.

Ballina Ministers Association Inc: Costs associated with running the Riverside Carols event in 2020: $5000 requested and approved.

Air Force Association Ballina Branch Inc: Hire of shelter and chairs for anniversary

events. $0 approved as event has been cancelled.

• Our Kids: Council to provide temporary fencing for Our Kids Day Out event. $1000 requested and $500 approved.

Pearces Creek Public Hall Inc: Annual insurance costs for the Hall. $3931 requested and $1000 approved.

Riding for the Disabled Ballina Branch: Volunteers to attend State training

workshops. $3000 requested and approved.

Alstonville Baptist Church: Costs associated with running the Christmas on the Plateau event. $6000 requested and $5000 approved.

Lennox Head Combined Sports Assoc Carols Committee: Costs associated with running the

Lennox Head Christmas Carols event. $6000 requested and $5000 approved.

Ballina Shire Concert Band: Replenishing the Band’s music library. $950 requested and approved.

Wollongbar Progress Assoc Inc: Purchase chairs and a trolley for the Wollongbar Hall. $5308 requested and $3000 approved.

Mental Health Support Group: Supply of electricity to the group’s shed: $5000 requested and full amount approved.

Alstonville Plateau Historical Society: Council rates for Crawford House (2020/21). $4784 requested and approved in full.

TS Lismore Naval Reserve Cadets Inc: Council rates for 26 Endeavour Close (2020/21). $9324 requested but $0 approved.

Ballina and District Historical Society Inc: Council rates (2020/21) and electricity for Ballina District Museum (Pimlico Hall). Ordinary rate and OSSM. $1210 requested and approved.

Ballina Coastcare Inc: Shelving, branding and weather cover for trailer. $3532 requested and $1800 approved.

Rous Mill & District Memorial Hall Inc: Building/Liability insurance for hall and

replacing door locks on three access doors. $3476 requested and $2000 approved.

Lennox Head Residents Assoc Inc (Coastcare Committee): Purchase tools, materials for maintaining amenities. $1200 requested and $600 approved.

Rous Mill Recreation Reserve: Costs associated with developing a picnic

area at the reserve: $1409 requested and approved.