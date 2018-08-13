Wings and wheels of every vintage fly to South Grafton

SHOW STOPPER: The regional director for Australia and South East Asia Cirrus Aircraft, Graham Horne, left, with Grafton Aero Club president Kevin Wilson and the company's SR22 model, which has been customised to cope with Australian conditions. Story page 6.

FROM the best selling aircraft in the world to a collection of refurbished 1950s tractors, the Grafton Aero Club's Wings and Wheels Open Day lived up to its name tag.

The star of the show, a top of the line Cirrus SR22 light aircraft flashed down from Ballina to South Grafton Aerodrome in just 16 minutes.

At the other end of the scale a convoy of refurbished little grey Ferguson tractors took three hours - with a drinks break - to make the trip from Corindi to South Grafton.

The Mid North Coast Machinery Restorers, who drove the tractors, regularly take the vehicles to shows around the country.

Group member Jeff Eggins said a trip to Bendemeer, near Tamworth takes the group about three days to get there and about half that to get back.

PLOUGHING AHEAD: Jeff Eggins drove in this group of Ferguson tractors from Corindi to South Grafton. Tim Howard

He said one of the tractors that made the trip this year was found at a farm overlooking the South Grafton Airfield.

Graham Horne, importer and pilot of the Cirrus SR22 said his plane's combination of luxury and safety had made it a world best seller in general aviation for the past 15 years.