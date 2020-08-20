Win for residents who were excluded from border bubble

TWEED shire suburbs in the 2483 postcode originally excluded from the cross-border border bubble will now be included after a long advocacy campaign.

Burringbar, Crabbes Creek, Mooball, Wooyung and Sleepy Hollow were originally not included in the list of postcodes allowed to travel on the 'X' cross-border resident pass across the Queensland border.

The clerical error appears to have stemmed from the 2483 postcode also including suburbs in the Byron shire which is not included in the 'bubble'.

Councillor James Owen said he was told last night the adjustment would be made to include residents from the Tweed shire suburbs but not the Byron shire suburbs in 2483 as part of the Border Restrictions Direction (number 12) from the Queensland Government.

The most-recent changes to Queensland's strict border lockdown came into place at 1am this morning.

A map released previously by the QLD Government outlining postcodes within the "border bubble".

Despite false starts before with residents being assured previously amendments would be made to include the left-out Tweed suburbs, this time the direction has been published officially on the Queensland Health government website.

However, the website has still not been updated to reflect this.

"This is fantastic news for our Tweed community who will now find it much easier to

go about their day to day lives," he said.

"This means people who were cut of from their church can finally attend, tradies can go to work, people from Murwillumbah able to go to the Mooball pub. The Mooball pub publican can finally go home and sleep in his own bed, people can play in their sports teams."

Cr Owen said

"I am aware that the border pass application on the Queensland Government website does not reflect this change as yet. Our experience has been that announcements are made and then the online process is updated. I understand how frustrating this is but please be patient."

It is understood a Tweed resident from the 2483 postcode will be able to present at the border with proof of their address on their driver's licence until the Queensland Health website is updated to apply for the 'X' border resident pass.

MEDICAL APPOINTMENTS

Other changes include patients from a NSW 'hot spot' area, needing essential medical care will be able to enter Queensland without an exemption when the medical care cannot be provided in the hotspot.

The medical appointment must be confirmed in writing by the health service, hospital or practitioner.

However patients will still need to comply with quarantine requirements.

Queensland Health's website says "If you are admitted to a hospital or other facility you will be able to quarantine at the facility. Otherwise, you will need to quarantine at a hotel at your own expense."