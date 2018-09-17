Win a car for $10?

ONE LUCKY WINNER: From left: Steve, principal Robert Tobias, Friends of EAC president Mellisa Collins, and school captains Erica Truman and Aaron Hughes with the major prize Toyota Corolla.

ONE LUCKY WINNER: From left: Steve, principal Robert Tobias, Friends of EAC president Mellisa Collins, and school captains Erica Truman and Aaron Hughes with the major prize Toyota Corolla. Jacqueline Munro

IMAGINE receiving the phone call that you have a won a new car from a $10 raffle ticket.

Throughout term 3, Emmanuel Anglican College has been holding a car raffle.

The college's principal, Robert Tobias, said that with only 5000 tickets on offer, the chances of winning were pretty good.

"(This raffle) gives everyone the opportunity to win a brand new car,” he said.

"With only a single ticket, you have a one in 5000 chance to win a beautiful new car for only $10.”

The major prize of the raffle is a brand new Toyota Corolla Ascent Hatch, courtesy of Ballina Toyota.

"Thanks to our great friends at Ballina Toyota for helping us out,” Mr Tobias said.

Valued at $23,990, the prize includes all on-road costs.

The raffle's second prize is the Ballina Experience Package, valued at $1439.

The package includes two nights' accommodation in a hotel spa room at the Ramada Hotel and Suites Ballina, a coastal reconnaissance flight for one person in a CA-25 Winjeel Warbird Plane with Classic Aero Adventure Flights, as well as an Electra Townie Original 7d ladies bike, courtesy of Transition Cycles Ballina.

The final prize contains two VIP passes to The Falls Festival, held in Byron from New Year's Eve to January 2, 2019.

The prize is valued at $875, and includes camping.

This is the largest fundraising raffle the school has ever conducted, with proceeds going towards the building of a new 1000-seat multi-purpose centre.

Raffle organiser Megan Whitaker said the college was growing rapidly, and the construction of the multi-purpose centre would provide the entire college community with a place to gather, as well as indoor sports courts and facilities.

Emmanuel Anglican College will be selling raffle tickets outside The Greater Bank in River Street on Saturdays September 15 and 22 from 8am to noon.

Alternatively tickets can be bought from the school's front office.

You can also email pweingarth@eac.nsw.edu.au to arrange sales over the phone or internet or direct message Emmanuel Anglican College on Facebook to arrange via the school's Facebook page.

The raffle will be drawn at a special school assembly on Friday, September 28, at 11am.

Winners will be notified by phone, published on the school's website www.eac.nsw.edu.au and published in October 3 edition of the The Ballina Shire Advocate.