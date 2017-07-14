Win a $50,000 Mother's Gift

Shoreline, ridden by Matthew Paget, cruises to a win in the $50,000 Mother's Gift at Grafton.

SHORELINE ($5.50) led and surged to a comfortable win in the $50,000 Mother's Gift (1400m), the opening race on the Grafton Cup day program yesterday.

The four-year-old daughter of I Am Invincible cruised away to win by two-and-three-quarter lengths from the favourite Prada Miss ($2.50) with Explosive One ($9) two lengths away third.

While Prada Miss copped a check at the 800m, Shoreline enjoyed something of a mid-race break, enabling her to find a powerful finish for jockey Matthew Paget and Grafton trainer Andrew Parramore.

"She got in well with 54kg,” Paget said afterwards.

Parramore was delighted to win one of the main support races at his home carnival.

Shoreline has now won five of her 22 starts but Parramore is unsure where he will go with her now.

"Don't know,” he said when asked about her immediate plans.

"She's in good order; hard to spell her now.”