William’s secret virus battle revealed

Prince William "struggled to breathe" after being struck down by COVID-19, The Sun has reported.

The Duke of Cambridge kept his diagnosis a secret because he didn't want to alarm the nation.

The heir to the throne, 38, caught the virus in April days after his dad, Prince Charles, and Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, were struck down.

William told one observer at an engagement: "There were important things going on and I didn't want to worry anyone."

The Duke was treated by palace doctors, and followed government guidelines by isolating at the family home Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

Remarkably, he carried out 14 telephone and video call engagements during April.

A source said: "William was hit pretty hard by the virus - it really knocked him for six.

"At one stage he was struggling to breathe, so obviously everyone around him was pretty panicked.

"After seeing medics and testing positive - which was obviously quite a shock given how fit and healthy he is - William was determined it should be business as usual though.

"He was determined to fulfil his engagements."

After news of Boris and Charles's illnesses broke - and Boris had been rushed to hospital - William was concerned that informing the country about his own plight would send everyone into panic mode.

"The Queen delivered her 'We Will Meet Again' address, and he just didn't want to worry people.

"He felt there were more important things going on in the country.

"But as a result of his own experiences, he realises absolutely anyone can catch this awful disease - and knows how imperative it is that we all take this second lockdown seriously."

Despite his illness, Wills was one of the hardest working royals in April.

He telephoned NHS heroes at Queen's Hospital Burton on April 1, and told colleagues of consultant Amged El-Hawrani, 55 - who died from the virus while treating patients - that he was "proud" of their work.

The dad of three had a seven day break from calls and video messages after April 9.

But on April 16 he opened Nightingale Hospital Birmingham at the NEC via video link.

He told them it was a "wonderful example" of the "pulling together" happening across the country to fight the pandemic.

Then on April 23rd the duke brought some much needed cheer appearing on Comic Relief.

Wills raised smiles after filming a sketch several days earlier to be aired on the BBC.

The duke made a comic turn alongside Stephen Fry in a Blackadder-themed sketch.

He was then filmed standing at the front door to his Anmer Hall home with Kate, 38, and George, 7, Charlotte, 5, and two year old Louis.

Wills and his family helped lead the nation in that night's Clap for Carers.

During April, when Wills was struck down, he also spoke to the FA about mental health and called the Crown Prince of Jordan.

The Queen delivered her rousing speech to the nation on Sunday April 6 - the same night PM Boris was taken to hospital.

Earlier this week William offered his support to Good Britain star Kate Garraway whose husband, Derek Draper, has spent seven months in hospital with coronavirus.

Joined by wife Kate, the couple told the presenter they wanted to give her "a hug" in the wake of her husband's health battle.

