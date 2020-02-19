Menu
Cancelled Jet Star flights displayed on the boards at Sydney's domestic Airport. 19th December, 2019. Picture by Damian Shaw
News

Will the Jetstar strike affect local flights today?

Javier Encalada
19th Feb 2020 8:37 AM | Updated: 12:30 PM
JETSTAR has cancelled 48 services today Wednesday ahead of the Transport Worker's Union's strike across the country, but local services should go ahead as planned.

The airline insisted yesterday that services to and from Ballina / Byron Airport will remain unaffected.

A Jetstar spokesperson confirmed the contingency plan ahead of the industrial action.

"To minimise the impact of the TWU's stop-work action, we have developed a contingency plan that protects our customers' travel, with most customers on impacted flights set to travel within a few hours of their original departure time and all customers getting to their destinations same day," they said.

"To achieve this we have consolidated some services and moved other customers to Qantas flights where necessary.

The spokesperson said staff had contacted affected customers over the weekend to advise them of their new flight details.

Jetstar cancelled 48 services and moved customers to alternative flights.

Details can be found on Jetstar's website.

Any customers travelling today (February 19) can also request a full refund or a no-cost change to their travel date prior to flying.

There is no impact to Jetstar's international flights.

