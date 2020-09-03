Will Lennox Head’s pavilion be torn down?

LENNOX Head residents hold many memories and a great deal of affection for the pavilion in Ballina Street.

A place for youth, friends and families to meet, shelter from rough weather and more than one romantic escapade are only just some of its regular uses.

Matthew Wood, the Ballina Shire Council's director of Planning and Environmental Health, said the structure will not remain as part of the Lennox Vision.

"The shelter is to be removed under the plan adopted by council last week," he said.

The Lennox Vision project proposed the demolition of the structure, called the 'brick picnic shelter' by the council.

Mr Wood said the idea behind the removal of the pavilion was to open up the foreshore.

"In terms of having more grass space there but also in terms of promoting the view across to the ocean from the main street," he said.

"Another reason was to get a direct line of sight from the Quattro building into that park, and to create that connection, we needed to move the bus stop a bit, and things fitted better in that space without the pavilion."

Mr Wood said he wasn't surprised to see feedback for the structure to stay.

"It has been there for some time and, through the community consultation process, it's become quite clear that there is a lot of special memories there," he said.

He said the feedback pro and against it being removed was "fairly even".

The Pavilion in Lennox Head.

The draft concept plan included the idea of the shelter being photographed and documented for historic record purposes (although it is not heritage listed), plus the provision of a new double picnic shelter closer to the waterfront, uncovered curved picnic pods, and

new toilets with a change facility.