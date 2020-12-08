‘Will it take a death before something is done?’

The aftermath of a crash on the Bruxner Highway at Wollongbar.

IS THE intersection of the Bruxner Highway and Sneaths Road at Wollongbar one of the most dangerous spots on the Northern Rivers?

Veronica Barnett took to the Ballina Crime Reports Facebook page last week to raise concerns about the T-junction.

“A work colleague had a miraculous near miss ... my daughter-in-law T-boned a car at that intersection last year, I drive from Lismore to Ballina workday afternoons and have seen numerous accidents at that intersection,” she wrote.

“Will it take a death for something to be done?”

It attracted a slew of comments from the people in the community, many who agreed with her.

Some people said it was “shocking” and “scary”, while others avoid it altogether and use the interchange at Kays Lane to get on the highway instead.

Tony Martin: “People are too impatient. Lady pulled straight in front of me, thank goodness for ABS, she didn’t give a flying f--k, just drove off.”

Sharryn Marsters: “I drive that road three days a week and I always slow down just in case. I’ve had two near misses in the last three months.”

Traffic chaos after a crash on the Bruxner Highway at Wollongbar. File photo.

Cath LeBherz: “My sister-in-law had a big accident there about five years ago. It happens a lot,why must they wait till someone is killed to do something about it?”

Yvonne Bottrell: “I drive that road twice a day, heading to and from Ballina. It’s 80 for a reason. Even then I slowed a bit this morning as someone attempted to sneak out, as the traffic turning into Sneaths Road blocked their view. I do take extra care around there, as there has been some bad accidents in the past.”

Donna Farrant: “Its as bad as that one at Alstonville before they fixed it. How many people died there? Too many.”

So what is the solution?

Some of the ideas suggested included reducing the speed limit and putting in a roundabout.

But Joshua Renwick wrote: “What was the point of the bypass if we drop the speed limit and put roundabouts? People just need to take more care when and entering and leaving intersections like this. This is not a unique set up; they are in lots of places on highways.”

And other locals said drivers had to take more personal responsibility and use their common sense on the road.

Benny Harley: “Nothing wrong with the intersection, it’s the drivers that aren’t paying attention or try and pull out because they don't want to wait a few more seconds or, god forbid, a minute.”