Will it happen? D-Day for the Dunoon Dam

Rous County Council will discuss today the viability of the Dunoon Dam as part of its Future Water Project 2060 Integrated Water Cycle Management Plan.

THE next milestone of the proposed Dunoon Dam will be decided today.

Rous County Council will today discuss whether to allocate $200,000 for detailed assessments on the viability of a proposed Dunoon Dam.

A further $100,000 would be spent on cultural heritage consultation if agreed by councillors.

Part of the Future Water Project 2060, the $220 million Dunoon Dam with a water storage capacity of 50 gigalitres would not be completed until 2029.

But data gaps and project risks still need to be addressed via a number of detailed assessments that would only be completed during the 2022/23 financial year.

The catchment and buffer zones of a Proposed Dunoon Dam as they will be discussed by Rous County Council.

This means the next time Rous would consider whether to continue with the Dunoon dam project would possibly be in late 2023 or early 2024.

After the project was unveiled, a public exhibition process was completed earlier this year, with data from that process being interpreted by Rous.

A total of 1298 online survey responses and other written submissions were received.

At least 70% of the responses and submissions received from within Rous's service area were provided by Lismore City residents - particularly those living in Dunoon, The Channon and other nearby areas.

COUNCILLORS: From left, present at the meeting were Cr Simon Richardson, Cr Vanessa Ekins, Phillip Rudd (General Manager), Cr Sandra Humphrys, Cr Keith Williams (Chair), Michael McKenzie (Future Water Project Manager), Cr Sharon Cadwallader (DEPUTY Chair), Cr Darlene Cook, Cr Robert Mustow.

There was a relatively low response rate from residents within the Ballina Shire, Byron

Shire and Richmond Valley areas, who would be benefited by the project.

"This result highlights how crucial council's relationship with directly affected landowners and nearby residents will be in identifying an acceptable balance between local needs and those of the wider region, should council decide to move ahead with the detailed investigation and assessment of the proposed dam," today's Rous meeting minutes reported to councillors.

Northern Rivers Water is asking Rous County Council to explore other options.

The approval of funding to assess the viability of the dam is one of a number of areas of work proposed by Rous in today's meeting.

The document outlines four actions submitted to councillors to approve: Immediate action to increase the system's secure yield from 2024; ongoing action to continue reducing water demand per connection; innovative action to pioneer the use of purified recycled water in NSW; and investment actions to determine the proposed Dunoon Dam's all-round viability.

As part of the immediate action, the minutes detailed plan for water loss management, smart metering, upgrading the Marom Creek Water Treatment Plant and getting more water from Alstonville groundwater sites.

The meeting will be held today at Rous offices in Lismore from 1pm.