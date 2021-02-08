Will Ferrell’s wild Super Bowl ad

Timothee Chalamet stars as Edward Scissorhands' son in what is arguably the standout Super Bowl commercial from 2021.

One of the most anticipated parts of the Super Bowl, aside from the Halftime Show, are the hilarious commercials and this year there are plenty of celebrities taking part.

This year's commercials feature John Travolta, Cardi B, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Jason Alexander and Matthew McConaughey to name just a few.

This year's commercials feature John Travolta, Cardi B, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Jason Alexander and Matthew McConaughey to name just a few.

TIMOTHEE CHALAMET AND WINONA RYDER

Edward Scissorhands was one of the most memorable characters from the 1990s.

The lead character was played by Johnny Depp, but he is nowhere to be seen in this Super Bowl commercial.

Winona Ryder - who was just 19 when she appeared in the 1991 film - returns as Kim in the ad. Chalamet plays Edgar - Edward and Kim's son.

The commercial advertises the Cadillac LYRIQ, as it shows Edgar attempting to live life with his unfortunate scissor hands.

DAN LEVY

Dan Levy, best known for the Emmy-winning sitcom Schitt's Creek, makes a cameo in this M&M's commercial that is all about using the popular chocolates to apologise.

JOHN AND ELLA TRAVOLTA WITH MARTHA STEWART

Scotts & Miracle-Gro employed the help of four big celebrities to promote their lawn care products.

The commercial highlights how Americans are spending a lot of time in their backyards due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdowns.

The celebs are shown getting up to a variety of activities in their backyards, including Travolta and his daughter recreating one of his iconic dances for TikTok.

MIKE MYERS AND DANA CARVEY WITH CARDI B

Myers and Carvey reunite 28 years after the release of their movie, Wayne's World, to reprise their roles as Wayne and Garth.

In a commercial for Uber Eats, Wayne's World uses Cardi B's celebrity status to promote ordering from local restaurants.

The trio then switches styles with Wayne and Garth dressing like Cardi and the rapper donning their uniforms. As a treat, they sing together as well.

MILA KUNIS, ASHTON KUTCHER AND SHAGGY

Kutcher and Kunis show off their singing skills (or lack thereof) as they perform their own rendition of It Wasn't Me by Shaggy, with the rapper himself also chiming in.

For this Cheetos commercial, Kunis steals Kutcher's Cheetos but denies it despite being caught red-handed (literally).

DOLLY PARTON

Dolly Parton gives her famous 9 to 5 song an update to help promote Squarespace, a website-building platform.

Parton changes the lyrics to 5 to 9 to promote working on your side-hustle after your normal work hours.

Though she's not the main star of the commercial, Parton does appear on a magazine cover and winks at the actors.

WILL FERRELL, KENAN THOMPSON, AND AWKWAFINA

In this General Motors commercial, Ferrell, SNL star Kenan Thompson and Awkwafina join forces to promote the latest electric car model.

The trio attempt to travel all the way to Norway but Ferrell ends up in Sweden and the other two end up in Finland.

NICK JONAS

Nick Jonas joins forces with Dexcom to help promote the latest way to monitor blood sugar levels.

Jonas, who has always been very open about his battle with diabetes, even gives fans a preview of what he would look like as an old man

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY, JIMMY KIMMEL, AND MINDY KALING

McConaughey plays a cardboard version of himself who talks about how he no longer feels like himself before he climbs into a vending machine selling Doritos 3D chips and goes back to his regular self.

Mindy Kaling also joins him as they do an interview with talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

MICHAEL B. JORDAN

An Amazon engineer daydreams that Michael B. Jordan becomes a human version of Alexa who performs a series of tasks around her house.

At one stage the Creed actor, in character as Alexa, even takes off his shirt, much to the dismay of the engineer's husband.

