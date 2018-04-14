Ferrell hospitalised after serious car crash

COMEDIAN Will Ferrell was in a serious car accident in Orange County, California last night.

The Hollywoods star was travelling down the I-5 freeway in a chauffeur-driven SUV, where he was side-swiped before it flipped over.

TMZ reports that the Zoolander star, 50, was one of three passengers in the car when the accident happened around 11pm local time (4pm AEST).

The Orange County Fire Authority, which responded to the scene, told Fox News that the accident involved two vehicles, a sedan and a limo SUV, and that all three passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A woman was taken to a different hospital to be treated for trauma and the driver of the sedan was not transported to the hospital.

Video from the scene showed a black SUV on its side on the road. The video also captured the star on the phone while being lifted into an ambulance.

Photos also showed him looking shaken up, but stable as he was seen making a phone call while on a stretcher with paramedics who put him in an ambulance.

In audio obtained by TMZ, a first responder is heard talking about the crash with another co-worker, before reaching the scene.

"Looks like we have one critical at this time who we've already got in an ambulance, and we've got one trapped in the car still," the caller says.

Billy Eichner and Will Ferrell as Ron Burgundy as part of a Funny Or Die event that the comedian was coming back from when his car flipped. Picture: Getty

A representative for Ferrell told TMZ that he has since been released from hospital and is doing well. He did not suffer any serious injuries.

Witnesses told TMZ that a woman he was travelling with was in a much worse condition and was bleeding profusely.

Captain Steve Concialdi of The Orange County Fire Authority told Dailymail.com she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Will Ferrell as Mugatu in Zoolander. Picture: Supplied

Ferrell was returning from a Funny or Die event near San Diego where he appeared as his Anchorman character Ron Burgundy. The event was called Glam Up the Midterms.

According to CNN, the accident report says that Ferrell's vehicle was struck when another car veered into its lane. Ferrell's SUV then struck the center divider median and subsequently overturned.

Police are still investigating the crash and no arrests have been made at this time.

Ferrell's manager has not returned requests for comment.

Comedian Will Ferrell and wife Viveca Paulin in Sydney in 2003. Picture: Supplied