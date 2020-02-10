Will Cyclone Uesi hit the North Coast?

Unsettling weather chart on the Bureau of Meteorology website shows a cyclone approaching the north coast of NSW on Friday.

A TROPICAL cyclone has formed more than 1000km off Queensland's coast, and there are concerns it may surge towards the north coast of NSW by Friday.

The category two cyclone is expected to strengthen in the days ahead and may reach category three by Wednesday.

On Friday, Cyclone Uesi - or the remnants of the storm - is forecast to reach near the east coast of Australia, and will send even more heavy rain from Brisbane to Sydney.

It will also produce dangerous seas and waves.

Swells of 2-4m are predicted for the north coast of NSW.

However the Bureau of Meteorology has advised residents there are "conflicting models" and it is too soon to know what will become of Uesi.

A BOM forecaster said "it is not a concern" yet, but it could wreak havoc offshore.