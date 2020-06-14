Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Matthew Rowell is swamped by his teammates.
Matthew Rowell is swamped by his teammates.
AFL

Suns end 426-day drought with stunning upset

by Andrew McMurtry
13th Jun 2020 11:00 AM

The Gold Coast Suns have claimed a thumping 14.6 (90) to 6.10 (46) win over the West Coast Eagles, ending a horrific 426-day wait between victories.

The Suns' last win came against Carlton in round four last year, a game played on April 14, 2019.

Coronavirus shutdown has made the wait a little longer but it's a stunning result as the Suns dominated the second half to double Eagles' score.

Taking a three-point lead into the halftime break, Fox Footy's Gerard Healy believed the Suns had turned a corner with their effort.

"All we saw there was a true competitive spirit," Healy said. "A willingness to keep giving and giving, not giving up and they have a couple of youngsters leading the way and the old blokes are jumping on board. it's a really exciting first half for the Gold Coast."

The second half had the commentators almost disbelieving of what had happened.

The win snaps a 19-game losing streak and starts West Coast's Queensland hub stay in the worst way possible.

 

It's makes clear that the challenge of the hub is difficult with the Eagles massively struggling at Gold Coast's Metricon Stadium, its home for the near future as the AFL attempts to stay live.

Sun draftee Matt Rowell was best on ground in just his second AFL appearance, kicking two goals and picking up 26 disposals as he upstaged West Coast's vaunted midfield.

The 18-year-old was one of several young Suns to fire with fellow second-gamer Noah Anderson also scoring the first goal of his AFL career.

Lachie Weller was everywhere for the home team, picking up 24 disposals, while co-captain Jarrod Witts handled the challenge against Eagles' superstar Nic Naitanui well in the ruck.

Even more impressive for Suns' coach Stuart Dew, the win came without David Swallow (suspended) or star recruit Brandon Ellis (calf).

What a win for the Suns.
What a win for the Suns.

 

Oscar Allen was the only multiple goalkicker for the Eagles with two majors, while Andrew Gaff's 29 disposals was the highest individual tally of the match.

In the only blemish for the home team on the night, Suns forward Alex Sexton was placed on report for a high shot on Eagles defender Jeremy McGovern in the third quarter.

The Eagles need to recover quickly, with the second match of their Queensland stay being against Brisbane next Saturday.

Gold Coast will look to build on their win when they host Adelaide next Sunday.

- with AAP

Originally published as 'Wildest year' as Suns end 426-day drought

More Stories

afl eagles gold coast suns west coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Palace Cinemas prepare to reopen with extra safety measures

        premium_icon Palace Cinemas prepare to reopen with extra safety measures

        Entertainment “Movie lovers have been vocal about their enthusiasm to come back to the cinema experience.”

        Why small businesses shouldn’t self-assess on government help

        premium_icon Why small businesses shouldn’t self-assess on government...

        Business SMALL businesses have until the end of the month to apply for up to $10,000 in...

        Gyms pumped about reopening

        premium_icon Gyms pumped about reopening

        Sport GYMS around the Northern Rivers can reopen with up to 20 clients from June 13.

        Stunning photo by Ballina boy, 7, wins national prize

        premium_icon Stunning photo by Ballina boy, 7, wins national prize

        News “WHEN I was told I was the national winner I was like, ‘Oh my god’. I was so...