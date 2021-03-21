Wild weather will delay COVID jab on Mid North Coast

Jannelle Nichol gets one of the first Covid-19 vaccine administered at Coffs Harbour hospital's vaccination hub on Wednesday Martch 17. Photo: Tim Jarrett / Coffs Coast Advocate

Jannelle Nichol gets one of the first Covid-19 vaccine administered at Coffs Harbour hospital's vaccination hub on Wednesday Martch 17. Photo: Tim Jarrett / Coffs Coast Advocate

The COVID-19 vaccination program on the Mid North Coast will be delayed due to extreme weather.

Vaccinations for frontline healthcare workers kicked off in Coffs Harbour on Wednesday and were scheduled to begin at Port Macquarie Base Hospital this coming Wednesday.

But this will now be delayed as the impact of major flooding in the region continues to be felt.

RELATED:

SES urges Coffs to get ready with more rain on way

WATCH: Last cars across bridge cutting town

The Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) now hopes to start providing the vaccine to staff at the hospital's vaccination hub from Monday, March 29.

Lindsay Lucas gives the first Covid-19 vaccines to frontline health workers at Coffs Harbour hospital's vaccination hub on Wednesday Martch 17. Photo: Tim Jarrett / Coffs Coast Advocate

MNCLHD Chief Executive Stewart Dowrick said the potential impact of the extreme weather will be temporary and minimal in the context of the overall number of vaccines being delivered as part of the statewide program.

"We are closely monitoring the current weather situation and any potential impact on our health facilities throughout the district, including Coffs Harbour Health Campus which now includes a COVID-19 vaccination hub," Mr Dowrick said.

"Our staff who are scheduled to attend a vaccination appointment at the Coffs Harbour hub in the coming days are being advised to exercise caution and only travel to receive their vaccination if it is safe to do so.

"Anyone who isn't able to attend their appointment due to the current extreme weather situation will be rescheduled."

Flooding on Bray St, Coffs Harbour on Wednesday March 18. Cars unwilling to take a 1 minute and 47 second detour drive through floodwaters on Bray St after Council closed the road. Coffs Harbour floods.

As record rainfall and strong winds continue across the region, Mr Dowrick thanked staff at local hospitals and community health centres for their tireless efforts to keep the community safe.

"I also want to thank the great many of our team who volunteer with local emergency organisations such as the State Emergency Service and Rural Fire Service.

"They're out there right now transporting medication to those cut off by floodwaters. They're filling sandbags and providing comfort and care to people at local evacuation centres.

"They never stop caring for their communities," Mr Dowrick said.