Wild ‘fake Melania’ claims resurface

For the second time this week, unusual footage of Melania Trump has many online convinced they’re not looking at the real First Lady.

Wild "fake Melania" conspiracy theories are circulating on social media for the second time this week, sparked by fresh footage of the US First Lady at a campaign rally alongside husband Donald Trump.

The footage in question shows Melania - who has frequently been the target of bizarre rumours suggesting she uses lookalike body doubles to stand in for her at some public events - kissing her husband on stage during the rally.

The couple's faces are partially blocked by a teleprompter, but as the clip continues, Melania moves back into frame, her face partially covered with large dark sunglasses:

Some are convinced that's not the real Melania.

Melania or a body double?

Many online are convinced it's not Melania they're seeing in the 15-second clip:

I’m not saying this is a Fake Melania, but it’s definitely not the real Melania. pic.twitter.com/YWjLMj1FKf — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) October 30, 2020

Seriously...why is there a fake Melania? — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 30, 2020

I mean that’s just NOT Melania lmao — Trixie Mattel (@trixiemattel) October 30, 2020

everyone gets one (non-destructive) conspiracy theory and mine is the fake melania theory https://t.co/OZ7xKrE84l — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) October 30, 2020

DOES THIS NOT BOTH ANYONE? USING A FAKE MELANIA pic.twitter.com/4GksyZ0YzZ — Bubbles (@bubbles10306) October 30, 2020

dang my melania costume realy convinced that crowd at the rally. now to take a big sip of water and log on to twitter — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) October 30, 2020

However, other photos taken at the same rally may make conspiracy theorists think twice:

A photograph shared online earlier this week sparked similar conjecture about whether or not viewers were seeing the "real" Melania: The photograph, taken on October 22, showed Melania again in large dark sunglasses, boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington with her husband.

The only thing I'll miss from this administration is them swapping in new Melanias and just pretending we won't notice like a 4-year-old with a guppy pic.twitter.com/8J0A4E9z5H — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) October 25, 2020

Conspiracy theories claiming Trump used body doubles to stand in for his wife have circulated for years now, despite having been widely debunked - back in 2018, some were convinced this was a 'fake Melania' exiting Air Force One:

This new Melania double is weak sauce. #wheresmelania pic.twitter.com/yAsbR7CuQJ — Johnny KILLoran w/ “Kill” in all caps bc Halloween (@metroville) July 10, 2018

The First Lady's body double rumours first went viral back in October 2017, after actor and comedian Andrea Wagner Barton posted her theory on Facebook.

And Melania isn't the only US political figure to be accused of using a decoy.

In 2016, there were claims Hillary Clinton had been replaced by a body double after she collapsed at a 9/11 memorial service in New York after a battle with pneumonia.

Originally published as Wild 'fake Melania' claims resurface