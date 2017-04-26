Wild dogs savage paradise leaving behind dead wildlife

FED UP: Pictured are Plateau residents who want action on wild dogs in the area (from left) Jim Cameron, Amanda Bullpitt, Bernice Rubbo, Paul and Kim Worth, Darryl Collier, Greg Kramer, Belinda Coombs and Cr Eoin Johnston.

THE garden of Eden is being savaged by wild dogs, and the residents have had enough of seeing dead wildlife.

It's a problem Cr Eoin Johnston says is not confined to the Eden Valley Estate on the eastern ridge of the Plateau, but is spread across the whole shire.

Belinda Coombs, who moved to Eden Valley three years ago because it is a wildlife corridor estate where domestic cats and dogs are not allowed, said she had noticed a significant decrease in the number of wallabies at her picturesque property.

She puts the drop in numbers down to wild dogs, which can be smelt, heard howling and often seen in the area -- but they don't bark as domestic dogs do.

"When we came here, there would be wallabies everywhere,” she said.

"Now, we see half a dozen a month.

"If it were koalas, dolphins or turtles being knocked off, people would be in uproar.”

Over on the fringe of the Wollongbar village, Darryl Collier has seen the results of wild dog attacks on his 19 sheep, in which two were killed and the rest wounded.

He had to unite with a neighbour to take advantage of a State government baiting program, and had to letterbox drop 60 flyers in a 1km radius of the properties to advise other residents about the baits.

Cr Johnston said these areas fell in the gap between responsibilities as they were classed as "peri-urban” by NSW Land Services, which can provide baits if the blocks are over 10 hectares.

"Shooting is out of the question and limited baiting or trapping are the alternatives,” he said.

"The owners could combine and meet that cost but the dogs come out of the scrub and they don't see that it should be their responsibility.

"Effective control of this real and increasing problem would present a considerable cost to local government but to allow it to escalate unchecked in light of the rapid population growth in estates bordering on scrub and bushland areas will seriously effect the amenity of residents.”

He will bring a notice of motion to this week's council meeting to ask his colleagues to request the State Government extend the baiting program to include the peri-urban areas.

He said the root of the problem was the "irresponsible pet owners” who abandoned their dogs which then have become feral.