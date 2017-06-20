21°
News

Wild conditions expected as weather systems combine

Marnie Johnston
| 19th Jun 2017 9:59 AM
An image of the Bureau of Meteorology Met Eye wind forecast map for 10am Monday June 19.
An image of the Bureau of Meteorology Met Eye wind forecast map for 10am Monday June 19. Marnie Johnston

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

GALE warnings and powerful surf conditions are being warned of as a result of two combining weather systems over NSW.

Offshore fisherman and surfers should take heed of safety advice from weather forecasters.

The Bureau of Meteorology explained that a low pressure system lying well offshore over the central Tasman Sea, was being joined by a large ridge of high pressure extending across southern NSW.

The combination of these systems was directing south to southeasterly winds across NSW waters, the BoM continued.

Stronger winds are expected for the northern half of the coast until Wednesday, when the low pressure system moves further away to the east.

The high pressure ridge is expected to persist for the next several days.

Today there is a Gale Warning in place for the Byron Coast and a Strong Wind Warning for the Byron Coast on Tuesday.

Coastal Forecast:

Monday:

Gale warning.

Winds: Southerly 25 to 30 knots, reaching up to 35 knots offshore south of Yamba during the morning.

Seas: Three metres, increasing to three to four metres offshore south of Cape Byron.

Swell: South to southeasterly 2 to 3 metres, increasing to 3 to 4 metres offshore north of Cape Byron by early evening.

Caution: Large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as crossing bars by boat and rock fishing.

Tuesday:

Strong Wind Warning for Tuesday for Byron Coast

Winds: Southerly 25 to 30 knots.

Seas: 2.5 to 3 metres.

Swell: Southeasterly 2.5 to 3 metres.

Caution: Large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as crossing bars by boat and rock fishing.

Wednesday:

Winds: Southerly 20 to 30 knots decreasing to 15 to 20 knots during the evening.

Seas: 2 to 3 metres.

Swell: Southeasterly 2 to 2.5 metres.

Caution: Large and powerful surf conditions in the early morning are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as crossing bars by boat and rock fishing.

 

An image of the Bureau of Meteorology Met Eye rain forecast map for 10am Monday June 19.
An image of the Bureau of Meteorology Met Eye rain forecast map for 10am Monday June 19. Marnie Johnston

Weather forecast:

Monday:

Partly cloudy.

70% chance of showers along the coastal fringe, 40% chance elsewhere.

Winds southerly 25 to 35 km/h. Daytime maximum temperatures around 20.

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy.

70% chance of showers near the coast, 40% chance elsewhere.

Winds southerly 25 to 35 km/h.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 13 with daytime temperatures reaching around 20.

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy.

30% chance of a light shower along the coastal fringe, near zero chance elsewhere.

Winds southwesterly 15 to 25 km/h turning southerly 15 to 20 km/h during the morning.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 11 with daytime temperatures reaching around 20.

Thursday:

Partly cloudy.

20% chance of a light shower near the coast, near zero chance elsewhere.

Winds south to southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light during the day.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 11 with daytime temperatures reaching around 20.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers weather weather

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
North Coast lifeguards made over 140 rescues during summer

North Coast lifeguards made over 140 rescues during summer

AFTER a successful summer, Australian Lifeguard Service is seeking more applicants for the 2018 summer season.

Man arrested with crystal meth at Ballina Airport car park

File photo of the Ballina Airport, where a man was arrested in the car park. Man depicted is not the accused.

A BYRON BAY man will face Ballina Local Court on Thursday.

ROAD CLOSURES: List of roads closed across the region

Cars driving through the flood waters at Ross Ln, Lennox Head.

Roads across Northern Rivers closed due to heavy rainfall

World Turtle Day brings attention to sensitive fauna

WILDLIFE WATCHERS: The newly formed Lake Ainsworth Wildlife Watch Lennox Head celebrated World Turtle Day on May 27. This turtle was photographed in the lake.

World Turtle Day was celebrated on May 27 at the lake

Local Partners

FLOOD EVENT: Water levels begin to fall

THE Wilsons River at Lismore has now fallen below minor flood levels.

CANCELLATIONS: Wet weather forces change of weekend plans

FAIR: Fireworks at Newrybar will be delayed this year due to wet weather.

Weather forecast motivated the decision to delay events

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

A musical audience with the king of Egypt

ON STAGE: The Pharaoh (played by Matthew Wood) and dancers in Ballina Players' upcoming production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat..

Ballina Player's new production opens this weekend

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

2017 Helpmann Awards nominations revealed

DAME Julie Andrews' 60th anniversary production of My Fair Lady leads this year's pack.

Alan Jones: Even with no pulse, still wants Abbott back

Alan Jones said he began to feel better around Thursday.

“I’ve just got to rest and be sensible"

Mad Max: Fury Road star reveals on-set feud

BLOW IT UP: Tom Hardy (Mad Max) strides over a Mercedes in an explosive scene from Mad Max: Fury Road.

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron didn’t get along on the set of Mad Max

Alyssa Milano ‘millions in debt’

Alyssa Milano arrives at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Charmed star accuses her ex-business manager of financial disaster.

A boy and a girl for Beyonce and Jay Z?

Singers Beyonce and Jay Z watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wednesday, March 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

A minor issue has kept the twins in hospital, TMZ claims

Pamela Anderson's love letter to Julian Assange

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures on the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy prior to speaking, in London, Friday May 19, 2017. Assange has won his battle against extradition to Sweden, which wanted to question him about a rape allegation. He has spent nearly five years inside the Embassy of Ecuador in London to avoid being sent to Sweden, which announced Friday that the investigation has been discontinued. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

In a post titled “Why My Heart Stands With Julian”

'Breastfeeding in public illegal' says TV Yummy Mummy

Yummy Mummies Maria DiGeronimo, Lorinska Merrington, Jane Scandizzo and Rachel Watts.

“Breastfeeding in public is illegal. You just don’t do it.”

Fantastic Forest Glades

51/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 Price Guide...

This modern architecturally designed townhouse is situated in the very popular 'Forest Glades' complex. With 2 stories and being well positioned close by the...

Shop 7 / 47 Jonson Street

Shop 7/47 Jonson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Located on one of the most prominent corner positions in Byron Bay ... Auction

Located on one of the most prominent corner positions in Byron Bay this iconic strata shop has been a focal part of Byron's business landscape for years. Known as...

Pavillion Style Home + Studio In Beautiful Ewingsdale

9 Angus Place, Ewingsdale 2481

House 4 3 2 Auction 5th July...

Peacefully located at the end of a cul-de-sac is this stunning pavilion style home moments from schools, beaches and Byron Bays town centre. This immaculately...

Incredible Resort Style Living

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 2 $945,000 to...

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

Fantastic Family Home Or Beachside Investment

2B Beachcomber Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,120,000 to...

This solid brick home is located in one of the quietest settings close to town. The property has a north aspect overlooking a reserve and is only a few minutes...

Character filled hinterland property

624 Tuntable Creek Road, Tuntable Creek 2480

House 4 3 Contact Agent

Enjoy your very own nature retreat with this gorgeous secluded property. Set on just over 37 acres with a charming, renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom timber...

Large Townhouse In A Vibrant Central Location

3/7 Cooper Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $650,000 ...

This one will surprise you. Open plan in design the owners have made some wonderful improvements to bring this unit to a very stylish level. Light and bright...

Industrial Unit In Prime Location

7/102-104 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $449,000 to...

Excellent investment opportunity in the Byron Bay Arts & Industrial Estate! This back-corner warehouse is ideally positioned in a modern, well maintained complex...

Home &amp; Cabin With Great Rental Potential

22 Rush Court, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 $625,000 to...

Surrounded by mature tropical palms, this cottage is embraced by green views, bringing a calming ambiance into the interior. The three-bedroom home has a separate...

Fantastic Family Home Or Beachside Investment

2B Beachcomber Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,120,000 to...

This solid brick home is located in one of the quietest settings close to town. The property has a north aspect overlooking a reserve and is only a few minutes...

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!