Wife killer and union heavy turned rapist ‘inseparable’

Wife killer Gerard Baden-Clay and former union heavy turned rapist Dave Hanna have bonded in jail.

They are inseparable, according to corrections sources, and they have formed quite a formidable team.

Gerard Baden-Clay.

Dave Hanna.

Noise complaint hotline

Brisbane Airport has set up a hotline after a massive spike in noise complaints sparked by flight paths after the opening last year of the new parallel runway.

The Noise Ombudsman Keiran Pehm has undertaken to investigate all complaints. Brisbane City Council said last week there were "many experiencing noise issues due to changes in flight paths''.

The Brisbane Flight Path Community Alliance has been formed to put a submission before the inquiry. Some residents are recording decibel rates of 117, considered similar to a jackhammer

Lawrence English records jet aircraft sounds near Brisbane Airport.

There were 341 noise complaints last October and 216 in November, according to Air Services Australia.

The most susceptible suburbs appear to be Ascot, Clayfield, Bardon, Hawthorne and Balmoral, say the complaints.

Interestingly, the closest home to the new runway is 6km, unlike Melbourne and Sydney, where they are within two kilometres.

Apology over story

Soccer writer Bonita Mersiades has issued a public apology to Football Queensland executives Ben Richardson and Robert Cavallucci as part of a defamation settlement over a story she published on her website.

"It has been brought to my attention that some people may have interpreted the article to mean that Mr Ben Richardson and Mr Robert Cavallucci were corrupt, dishonest, acted disreputedly and were in dereliction of their duties owed to Football Queensland in their respective positions as chairman and director,'' the apology said.

"I did not intend any such suggestions to arise. Those suggestions would be untrue and unfounded.''

The terms of the agreement were confidential.

Fears of Jobkeeper ending

Cairns still doing it tough. It might be Australia's number one tourist spot but locals fear the end of Jobkeeper will hurt.

New Gold Coast CEO

Former top bureaucrat Dave Edwards won the council vote 14-1 to become the new Gold Coast City Council chief executive.

Nobody has owned up to being the lone dissenting voice, with the vote taken in secret.

Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party is looking for a full-time Queensland campaign director. Picture: Gary Ramage

One Nation recruiting

One Nation is looking for a full-time Queensland campaign director leading into the next federal election. Pauline Hanson will be number one on the Senate ticket.

Australia Post scandal

The federal inquiry into the former Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate's expenses scandal is likely to be explosive, say Canberra sources. Holgate is likely to come out of this in better shape than some government Ministers, say sources.

Originally published as Wife killer and union heavy turned rapist 'inseparable'