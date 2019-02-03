Wife has twins with another man’s sperm after IVF mix-up

Vadim always suspected the twins weren't really his children.

The Russian dad couldn't put his finger on exactly why - it was more of a lingering suspicion that he wasn't really their father.

The fear was made worse by the effort he and his wife Anna had gone through to have kids, eventually conceiving the boys after rounds of IVF treatments in 2014.

"You can call it intuition," he told The Sun.

"The boys didn't look like me at all.

"I carefully talked about my doubts with my wife.

"She urged me to calm down and do a DNA test."

But his wife wasn't quite so chill when three separate tests later confirmed Vadim definitely wasn't the boys' father.

"There was a scandal at home," he said.

"My wife was shocked but reacted in a strange way.

"She said it was a problem for me not for her. She told me that I didn't love these children."

Instead of proving his wife wrong, Vadim did the complete opposite - spending years and thousands of dollars essentially proving Anna's point.

He returned to the IVF clinic to try to find who was responsible for the mishap.

While clinic records did show another woman with the same initials as his wife had gone through IVF treatment on the same day - the clinic refused to suggest the samples may have gotten mixed up.

So Vadim took them to court and was eventually granted £4,600 in compensation for "moral damages" over the children not being his.

But this wasn't enough; he's now appealed the court's decision, suing for over £81,000 in damages.

Despite what it might look like, Vadim insists his fight isn't about cash.

"I don't need the money," he said.

"It is about the punishment that can (prevent a repeat of such mistakes)."

But his actions seem to suggest the opposite, with the vengeful dad also waging war on his family

He's now successfully removed his name from the boys' birth records and also divorced his wife.

"When I couldn't find those guilty for this, my wife and I fell out completely and later divorced," he said.

The issue is that Vadim can't accept the mix-up was a simple mistake; he thinks Anna actually wanted to have another man's children.

"It is very important for me to understand if my spouse was involved in what happened," he said.

"If they (she and the IVF clinic) agreed on that, they should be held liable."

It sounds crazy but Vadim might not be far off the mark here.

Just four months ago a Russian court found a woman actually swapped her husband's sperm for her lover's at an IVF clinic.

A court found that Maxim Anokhin had paid for the IVF treatment and had provided his sperm believing that he would be the father of the baby.

But reports said his wife secretly switched the sperm because she wanted the father of her baby to be the man she loved - not her husband.

