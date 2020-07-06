Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Commbank customers are facing a widespread outage.
Commbank customers are facing a widespread outage.
News

Widespread outage hits CommBank customers

6th Jul 2020 2:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Commonwealth Bank is suffering a widespread outage, with customers unable to access their mobile banking app or make payments.

Other customers are reporting being unable to pay via credit card or getting error messages.

The company has offered the following statement about the issues, which seem to have started around midday.

"We're aware that some customers may be having issues viewing cards and loans in Netbank and the CommBank app as well as completing payments at CBA POS terminals," the bank said on social media.

"We're sorry for disrupting the start of your week -we're looking into this as a priority and will keep you updated."

More Stories

commonwealth bank editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prominent service station slated for demolition

        premium_icon Prominent service station slated for demolition

        News THE site has been used as a petrol station for almost 40 years, and has also been a takeaway shop and car showroom.

        ‘Mind control’ theory as Facebook misinformation worsens

        premium_icon ‘Mind control’ theory as Facebook misinformation worsens

        News "It has become a wild west and it has real life consequences"

        How did Nimbin's cannabis campaigner fare in by-election?

        premium_icon How did Nimbin's cannabis campaigner fare in by-election?

        News ELECTION candidate asks why growing cannabis in one state has been decriminalised...

        Drugs, knife seized after car search at surf beach

        premium_icon Drugs, knife seized after car search at surf beach

        News POLICE found what they allege may be magic mushrooms and a knife when the searched...