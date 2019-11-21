Wicked to offer extra performance for RFS fundraiser

FUNDRAISING SHOW: Ballina Players have announced an extra performance of their musical Wicked to raise funds for the Wardell Rural Fire Brigade.

Lyn Gale

AS A special thank you for volunteer firefighters, Ballina Players have announced an extra performance of their musical Wicked, in support of the Rural Fire Services.

Wicked organisers said $10 per ticket from this special performance will be donated to the local Wardell brigade to assist them with replacement of their hoses which were vandalised earlier this week.

This performance will be held on Saturday, November 30 at 2pm.

Organisers said the locally-produced musical looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different perspective.

Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another girl born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent.

When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships until the world decides to call one "good,” and the other one "wicked.”

The show features a large cast of 50, stunning costumes and sets, and an amazing array of local talent.

Organisers said the extra show is your last opportunity to see this musical in Ballina, before it closes on December 1.

Organiser Warwick Binney said they decided to hold the show as members of the company have had their properties at risk, or are members of the RFS.

In his announcement at Sunday's matinee, Mr Binney said this is an "ideal opportunity for Ballina Players to support a very worthy cause, and is a chance to give back, to an organisation that does so much for all of us”.

"Some performances have been directly affected, with players often needing to fill positions at short notice, both on and offstage, while members fight to save our communities,” he said.

Tickets are $30 per adult, $22 per child for those aged 16years and under, and are available at Just Funkin Music, 124 River Street Ballina.

Phone 6686 2440, with a $2 booking fee or online at www.ballinaplayers.com.au with no booking fee.