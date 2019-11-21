Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FUNDRAISING SHOW: Ballina Players have announced an extra performance of their musical Wicked to raise funds for the Wardell Rural Fire Brigade.
FUNDRAISING SHOW: Ballina Players have announced an extra performance of their musical Wicked to raise funds for the Wardell Rural Fire Brigade. Lyn Gale
Whats On

Wicked to offer extra performance for RFS fundraiser

21st Nov 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS A special thank you for volunteer firefighters, Ballina Players have announced an extra performance of their musical Wicked, in support of the Rural Fire Services.

Wicked organisers said $10 per ticket from this special performance will be donated to the local Wardell brigade to assist them with replacement of their hoses which were vandalised earlier this week.

This performance will be held on Saturday, November 30 at 2pm.

Organisers said the locally-produced musical looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different perspective.

Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another girl born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent.

When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships until the world decides to call one "good,” and the other one "wicked.”

The show features a large cast of 50, stunning costumes and sets, and an amazing array of local talent.

Organisers said the extra show is your last opportunity to see this musical in Ballina, before it closes on December 1.

Organiser Warwick Binney said they decided to hold the show as members of the company have had their properties at risk, or are members of the RFS.

In his announcement at Sunday's matinee, Mr Binney said this is an "ideal opportunity for Ballina Players to support a very worthy cause, and is a chance to give back, to an organisation that does so much for all of us”.

"Some performances have been directly affected, with players often needing to fill positions at short notice, both on and offstage, while members fight to save our communities,” he said.

Tickets are $30 per adult, $22 per child for those aged 16years and under, and are available at Just Funkin Music, 124 River Street Ballina.

Phone 6686 2440, with a $2 booking fee or online at www.ballinaplayers.com.au with no booking fee.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Uber driver facing rape charge

      Uber driver facing rape charge
      • 21st Nov 2019 12:44 PM

      Top Stories

        Grant ensures clients get the right veggies on their plates

        premium_icon Grant ensures clients get the right veggies on their plates

        News FUNDS will update computers and software for the popular meal delivery service.

        Five ways to help during bushfires

        premium_icon Five ways to help during bushfires

        News How to help your community during bushfires

        Praying for rain just doesn't cut it

        premium_icon Praying for rain just doesn't cut it

        Opinion Places are burning that have not burned in recorded history

        A link between the business board and the surfing board

        premium_icon A link between the business board and the surfing board

        Business Surfing NSW offers community building partnerships for businesses