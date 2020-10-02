Why union boss is appealing over ‘f---ing dog’ incident

A union boss who was fined $5000 for intimidating a safety inspector and yelling “you’re a f---ing dog” in his face is appealing his conviction.

A CAIRNS union boss who was fined $5000 for intimidating a Workplace Health and Safety inspector and yelling "you're a f--king dog, Duckworth" in his face is appealing against his conviction.

Roland Cummins, 33, an organiser for the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union, was handed the fine last month by Cairns Magistrates Court.

The court heard he verbally attacked inspector Robert Duckworth at the Cairns Performing Arts Centre worksite in April 2018, leaning towards his face and screaming 'you're a f--king dog, Duckworth' three times.

Rolly Cummins leading a rally outside the Cairns Regional Council over a pay dispute in 2018. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

Cummins was ordered to pay a further $7200 to foot the legal costs of Workplace Health and Safety.

He is now appealing against the guilty finding by magistrate Catherine Benson, listing 10 grounds as to why the matter should be retried. Cummins' legal team argues it can't be proven Mr Duckworth was "intimidated" and says the magistrate failed to take into account what occurred in the lead-up to the incident.

The matter is set down for a review on October 30.

