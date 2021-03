The St Helena Tunnel on the Pacific Highway near Byron Bay.

The St Helena tunnel on the Pacific Highway had to be closed on Saturday afternoon due to a “malfunction” according to police.

Sergeant Brett Gibson said traffic had to be diverted from the tunnel about 4.30pm.

“That was closed for two to three hours,” Sgt Gibson said.

He said the closure was due to a malfunction in the tunnel which was quickly rectified.