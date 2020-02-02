Why this Lennox women’s fitness business is booming

A LENNOX Head personal trainer is amazed at the growth of her business.

It started organically in 2017 when trainer Rikki-Lee Petrie and two friends met to exercise together. They invited their friends, and it grew. Now she employs nine specialists who train about 300 women at Byron Bay, Lennox, Ballina and Alstonville.

Ms Petrie owes her success to female-specific training.

The young mum was intentional about creating a body-positive environment, a place where women can build their confidence and feel free to be themselves.

“We want to be able to turn up and say, ‘I have my period today and feel terrible’,” Ms Petrie said.

“I can guarantee you with men in a class, women are more conscious about showing up with makeup on and their hair done, it’s nice not having to worry about that.”

Ms Petrie made the decision to coach women exclusively because it lends to a more relaxed work environment.

“If I’m laying on the ground talking about hip thrusters, I can wink at them and have a joke, it’s totally fine with a group of girls,” she said.

She believes as a trainer it’s important to recognise women are physically different to men, with different goals and different emotional needs.

“At the end of the day we are different,” she said.

“Men have more testosterone and can build muscle more easily, I have boobs and I can make a baby.”

Ms Petrie said women need variety in their training, and so on top of offering a mixture of training sessions through the week including pilates, yoga, strength and conditioning and high-intensity workouts, they never ever do the same workout twice.

While she’s proud of the growth of her business, she’s most proud of the sense of community she has fostered.

“At least once a week someone will call and tell me they’re struggling, they might say they’re suffering from bullying at work, it’s so common,” Ms Petrie said.

“They really appreciate having a space where they don’t feel judged.”

The next 12-week challenge starts on February 3. For more information visit this site.