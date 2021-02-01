Menu
BEST BALLINA CAFE: Coffee & Kitchen owner-chef Todd Scrimshaw praised his staff for their part in Coffee & Kitchen winning the Best Ballina Cafe poll, saying it was "very much a team effort".
Why this Ballina cafe was voted No 1 in town

Alison Paterson
1st Feb 2021 12:00 AM
MAKING hundreds of coffees a day and ensuring each one is a good it can be is one of the reasons why cafe owner-chef Todd Scrimshaw is a success.

On Thursday when Mr Scrimshaw, 41, heard his popular Coffee & Kitchen eatery at 13/44 Links Ave, East Ballina had been voted the best cafe in town in a Northern Star poll, Mr Scrimshaw was quietly elated.

COFFEE & KITCHEN: Popular East Ballina cafe Coffee & Kitchen was voted Best Ballina Cafe in a Northern Star poll and owner-chef Todd Scrimshaw said this was due to his fantastic staff and their “team effort.”

However, he was quick to share the kudos with his wife and staff of 18 who have been with him on the five year journey for the business.

“In this industry you can’t do it on your own,” Mr Scrimshaw said.

“This award is a credit to the whole team, the people around you who help make it happen.”

He said being a seven day a week business, from 6am, meant he relied on his fantastic staff and their skills and commitment were an essential element of the cafe’s success.

TOP COFFEE: Popular East Ballina cafe Coffee & Kitchen was voted Best Ballina Cafe in a Northern Star poll.

Mr Scrimshaw said his team worked across two spaces and their positive approach was a huge part of the business’s relaxed and welcoming vibe – and their delicious food and drinks.

“Our staff work across our cafe in East Ballina and a little grab and go at 77 River St,” he said.

“One of our specialties is the single origin coffee beans from local espresso Tenango and we go through 60kg a week.”

Coffee & Kitchen offers a relaxed cafe environment as well take away and catering providing fresh locally sourced produce and locally roasted coffee beans.

They also offer gluten-free and dairy-free options and are BYO.

Lismore Northern Star

