Why the streets of Byron Bay will be very quiet this year

A file photo of a busker providing entertainment outside the Great Northern Hotel before the pandemic.

A file photo of a busker providing entertainment outside the Great Northern Hotel before the pandemic.

THE streets of Byron Bay will be a little quieter after the council extended the suspension of all busking permits until next year due to ongoing pandemic concerns.

It’s a blow for a town that has provided a sounding board, and an income, for many aspiring artists – think Tones & I.

Byron Shire Council has made the decision in line with NSW Government health orders.

The issue of permits was raised at Thursday’s extraordinary council meeting as a matter of urgency brought by mayor Simon Richardson, as a busking suspension was due to end on Friday.

Councillors voted to extend the suspension on the use of public spaces for busking or other activity within the definition.

Activities no longer permitted include: tarot cards and palm readers, fortune readers, the display or demonstration of items, particularly multiples of items, with an implication that they are available for sale or otherwise in exchange for money.

All buskers – local and visiting – are normally required to have a permit to busk in the Byron Shire.

The permits are usually issued for 12 months by the council, but have now been suspended until January 31, 2021.

The busking permit allowed artists to perform at designated areas within Byron Bay for a maximum of two hours.