Menu
Login
Vanessa Carlton in the A Thousand Miles music video.
Vanessa Carlton in the A Thousand Miles music video. YouTube
Offbeat

Why radio station only plays Vanessa Carlton, Guns n Roses

Tobi Loftus
by
24th Apr 2019 1:52 PM

IF YOU'VE ever tuned into the frequency 99.1FM in Toowoomba and heard the same songs on repeat and thought you were going loopy - don't worry, you're not.

For several months the frequency has played Guns 'N' Roses song November Rain and Vanessa Carlton's A Thousand Miles on repeat, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

via GIPHY

The radio station's Facebook page, 99.1 Loop FM, describes itself as "no chat, no ads, just 24/7 non-stop music to make you loopy".

A mobile phone number is also provided on the page, which when called invites you to request a song, but after being placed on hold for a few moments only lets you request either November Rain or A Thousand Miles.

via GIPHY

An investigation by The Chronicle found 99.1 Loop FM, as it is known on its Facebook page, was owned by Southern Cross Austereo, the company that operates Hit Southern Queensland and Triple M.

When contacted by The Chronicle, a spokeswoman for the company said the frequency used to be the Kids FM station, but since that shut down the company was yet to decide what to do with the frequency.

The radio station is only available within an 8km radius from the Mount Lofty broadcast tower. 

99.1 loop fm a thousand miles editors picks guns n roses november rain toowoomba radio vanessa carlton
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    HOUSE FIRE: 'I was yelling... they were still asleep'

    HOUSE FIRE: 'I was yelling... they were still asleep'

    News FIREFIGHTERS rushed to evacuate homes when a fire broke out in the early hours of this morning.

    ‘Horror movie’: Man’s fight to stay alive

    ‘Horror movie’: Man’s fight to stay alive

    News The fight to stay alive in the shark capital of Australia

    Police catch drink driver seven times over the limit

    Police catch drink driver seven times over the limit

    Crime Queensland man blows seven times the legal limit in Tweed

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    News Cameron Insterstate speaks out after alleged pursuit