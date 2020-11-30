Menu
To manage the health of the trees overall, some of the Norfolk Pines on the western side of The Coast Road are being removed.
Why pine trees on The Coast Road are being removed

Rebecca Lollback
by
30th Nov 2020 1:30 PM
SOME of the Norfolk Island pine trees on The Coast Rd at Skennars Head are being removed from today.

Aureus contractors will commence "select removal" of some of the trees as part of a requirement of the development consent from Ballina Shire Council.

Landscape architect Darren Taitoko said the removal of the Norfolk Island pines was due to the fact they were growing too closely together.

"They are growing into one another so the trees that are struggling will be removed, allowing the more robust trees among them to benefit from the additional space," he said.

"It can be distressing to witness tree removal.

"We wanted to provide information for local residents so they know what is going on and why."

