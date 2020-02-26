Menu
Former Real Housewives of Melbourne star has revealed the real reason she’s not returning to the show. She also shared what she really thinks of the new cast.
TV

Why Pettifleur is sitting out this season of Real Housewives

by Mibenge Nsenduluka
26th Feb 2020 8:54 PM
Former Real Housewives of Melbourne star Pettifleur Berenger has revealed the real reason she isn't returning to the hit Foxtel reality show.

The property developer, who became a fan-favourite when she joined in season two, told Confidential she will return to TV once she resolves a serious personal matter.

Former Real Housewives of Melbourne star Pettifleur Berenger.
"I am humbled by the disappointment of my fans that I am not returning to RHOM this season," she said. "However I can promise them that I will be returning to TV when I have taken care of some very important issues that I can't discuss right now for legal reasons."

In 2018, Berenger, 55, was embroiled in a bitter split with her defacto partner, Frank Palazzo, who tried to evict her from his multimillion-dollar Melbourne CBD apartment.

Real Housewives of Melbourne’s 2020 cast: Cherry Dipietrantonio, Janet Roach, Gina Liano, Lydia Schiavello, Gamble Breaux, Anjali Rao and Kyla Kirkpatrick. Picture: David Caird
Last week, RHOM's new cast was revealed with former TV presenter Anjali Rao joining alongside yoga instructor Cherry Dipietrantonio and businesswoman Kyla Kirkpatrick. Returning to the show are "singer/songwriter" Gamble Breaux, outspoken barrister Gina Liano, businesswoman Janet Roach and food lover Lydia Schiavello.

Pettifleur Berenger says she has a personal matter to resolve. Picture: Tim Carrafa
